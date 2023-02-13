Superintendent Elsie Arntzen opened the Spring student enrollment count that contributes to the Average Number Belonging (ANB) calculation on February 6, 2023. ANB is the foundation calculation for school district budgeting and funding purposes. The funding formula is based on factors that include student enrollment on two count dates (October and February), Pupil-Instruction-Related (PIR) days, and an average school year of 180 days. ANB is used to determine multiple entitlements that are used to calculate the school BASE and maximum general fund budget limits for the following fiscal year. The student enrollment count must be submitted to the Office of Public Instruction no later than February 14, 2023.
“A promise is a promise, which is funding the basic system of education,” said Superintendent Elsie Arntzen. “I am grateful that the Montana House realized this funding promise and I encourage our Senators to do the same. Local control and an emphasis on innovation will lead to academic success for our Montana students.”
Montana’s spring student count for ANB from 2018 — 2022 was:
2018: 144,714
2019: 145,411
2020: 147,034
2021: 143,747
2022: 147,381
This spring student enrollment count for ANB will be averaged with the fall collection to determine ANB. The ANB information will be available after March 1, 2023.