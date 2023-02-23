The Montana State University College of Agriculture has announced finalists for a new leadership program focused on sustainable agriculture and agritourism.

The Montana Agritourism Fellows Program will center on the goal of developing leaders to advance sustainable agritourism. The fellowship is designed to engage agricultural producers and train them in methods of communicating and promoting sustainable agriculture for farmers, ranchers, professionals and communities. It was funded by a grant from the Western Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education, or Western SARE, program. The inaugural cohort consists of 14 fellows, listed below with their city, occupation and the focus of their outreach efforts.