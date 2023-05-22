The Board of Fergus County Commissioners will meet for a regular business meeting on Thursday, May 25 at 2 p.m. in the Fergus County Commissioner's Office at the courthouse, 712 West Main Street, suite 210 in Lewistown.
On the agenda is personnel announcements and discussion and action on a request for proposal for a programmable digital reader board at Fairgrounds; Fergus County Investment Committee FY24 recommendation, a resolution declaring the investment program of Fergus County; and May 25, 2023 claims.
Red Cross to hold blood drives
The Red Cross will hold blood drives in Lewistown and Winifred during the following dates and times:
Monday, June 5: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church of Lewistown, 103 12th Ave. S.
Tuesday, June 6: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., First Christian Church of Lewistown, 103 12th Ave. S.
Wednesday, June 6: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Winifred High School, 500 Main St.
Wednesday, June 7: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., First Christian Church of Lewistown, 103 12th Ave. S.
To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Hilger Community Corporation to hold annual meeting
The Hilger Community Corporation will hold their annual meeting on Thursday, June 1 at 6 p.m. at the Hilger Community Center. The event will be a potluck and attendees are asked to bring a dish to share. The business meeting will be held following the meal, and will include election of officers, bake auction, and 50/50 drawing.
Donations for the auction are appreciated. Bingo and pinochle will be played after the meeting. Prizes will be given away.
For more information, contact Linda Knerr at (406) 350-2516 or Shelly Vanhaur at (406) 350-1022. If you have an interest in becoming a board member, contact either Knerr or Vanhaur.
East Fork cleanup is May 31
The Lewistown Parks and Recreation Department will hold an East Fork cleanup day on Wednesday, May 31 in preparation for the summer season. The public is invited to help.
