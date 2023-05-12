The bids are in for the construction of Central Montana Medical Center’s Cancer Center project. According to CMMC C.E.O. Cody Langbehn, the next hurdle for the Cancer Center to clear is finding some additional funding.
Langbehn provided an overview and a status report of the project at a town hall Tuesday night in Lewistown, the fourth in a series of ten forums across Central Montana. Initial bids for the construction project were received April 26 and project costs came in higher than anticipated. The nature of some of the bids, however, made it difficult to determine how far over budget they were at this point.
“We have a special board meeting Tuesday to meet with the general contractor and architects,” Langbehn said. “Some of the bids weren’t specced right, so we needed to go back to the bidders and work that out.”
The outcome of that process will determine how much, if any, additional money needs to be budgeted for construction, as well as when groundbreaking on the Cancer Center can take place.
“The hope was always to break ground in June… Best case, next month, worst case, TBD,” Langbehn said concerning the construction start date. “We’ll figure out how to make it work one way or another. The capital campaign has been going awesome. It’s exceeded our wildest expectations. We need to know what that gap is.”
Thus far, $11 million has been raised during the capital campaign, with the total cost estimated at around $16.5 million. Nine million of those funds have come from the Helmsley Charitable Trust. Another $2 million has come from public and community contributions, leaving around $5.5 million left to be raised. Langbehn said CMMC is exploring additional grants, loans, and other opportunities to raise the remaining funds.
Once ground is broken, Langbehn estimates it will take 18-20 months to build the Cancer Center and complete the necessary renovations to CMMC’s existing campus to accommodate it. He added a number of local contractors are interested in working on the project.
Need and scheme
According to Langbehn, the Cancer Center project has been in the works for over three years. Plans began when the Helmsley Charitable Trust, a nonprofit providing grants for rural healthcare initiatives among other initiatives, approached CMMC and Billings Clinic to try to come up with a plan to ensure Central Montanans did not have to drive more than 100 miles for cancer care.
“We want to treat everything we can for Central Montanans locally,” Langbehn said. “We don’t want them traveling highways when treatment is in reach.”
Under the terms of medical center’s partnership with Billings Clinic, the Cancer Center will be completely owned and operated by CMMC. When the Cancer Center opens, Billings Clinic physicians will visit Lewistown once a week, with nurses providing treatment throughout the week. CMMC will contract with Billings Clinic for equipment inspection and maintenance.
“A medical oncologist and radiology oncologist will travel to us to start out,” Langbehn said. “We want to be responsible to start and we’ll grow it if needed.”
In addition, CMMC Cancer Center patients will be able to participate in clinical trials without having to travel to Billings. CMMC will contract with Billings Clinic for equipment inspection and maintenance.
Three members of the hospital’s nursing staff will provide cancer care, and Langbehn hopes to hire one additional nurse and a couple more staff members to run the new cancer treatment equipment, which will include a $2.2 million linear accelerator that aims and directs radiation precisely at tumors and an $800,000 CT simulator, a scanner configured to provide 3D images for treatment planning.
To accommodate the new equipment, CMMC will renovate and add on to its existing structure at the main entrance to the clinic. The linear accelerator and CT simulator will be placed on the first floor, while a new second floor will house a lobby and the infusion center.
“Infusions will look out toward the Judiths,” Langbehn said. “A huge concrete vault needs to be built around the accelerator to house the radiation. The second floor will serve a lot of people that don’t have a lot to do with cancer as well. Sixty percent of infusion center patients are there for things like arthritis, M.S., and antibiotic treatments.”
In light of the changes to the clinic entrance, a new, centralized registration area will be set up right at the new entrance.
“It will be much more efficient and pleasant and some online registration options will be put in place,” Langbehn said.
Economic and community impact
There are both pros and cons to only needing to hire a few new staff members to run the Cancer Center initially.
“From an economic development perspective, I wish it were more jobs we were creating, but housing is a challenge,” he said. “We always figure it out in Lewistown, but it’s not always easy to secure housing for employees.”
But the economic impact of the Cancer Center on Central Montana will go beyond adding a few new medical personnel to the workforce. According to CMMC’s calculations, locals travel 165,000 miles per year for cancer treatment on an annual basis, sometimes in poor winter road conditions. Those miles, along with payments for fuel and overnight lodging elsewhere, can add up.
“The thing you don’t hear about is people who forgo cancer treatment because they can’t figure out how to get to Great Falls or Billings,” Langbehn said. “We’re not counting on it, but we think we can pull people from as far as Malta rather than going down the road to Billings because they won’t have to fight parking or traffic and get more personal treatment. We think we can carve out a nice treatment center here in Central Montana.”
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.