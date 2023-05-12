The bids are in for the construction of Central Montana Medical Center’s Cancer Center project. According to CMMC C.E.O. Cody Langbehn, the next hurdle for the Cancer Center to clear is finding some additional funding.

Langbehn provided an overview and a status report of the project at a town hall Tuesday night in Lewistown, the fourth in a series of ten forums across Central Montana. Initial bids for the construction project were received April 26 and project costs came in higher than anticipated. The nature of some of the bids, however, made it difficult to determine how far over budget they were at this point.

Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.