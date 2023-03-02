Landowners play a critical role in helping manage wildlife populations across Montana with Montana FWP looking for landowners who hold a public land lease to participate in the Unlocking Public Lands (PLU) and Public Access Land Agreement (PALA) programs that would enhance access to public lands.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is offering two programs with incentives to landowners who allow public access to public lands. The Public Access Land agreement (PALA) seeks to open or improve free public access to isolated parcels of state or federal land for hunting, fishing and recreational use, while the Unlocking Public Lands (UPL) program is a way for landowners to provide public access to public lands for all recreation uses in exchange for an income tax credit.
“Landowners play a critical role in supporting Montana’s hunting and wildlife heritage by allowing public access for hunters to help manage wildlife populations across the state” said Hope Stockwell, Parks and Outdoor Recreation Division Administrator with FWP. The department sees these programs as a benefit to the residents and visitors of Montana.
To be eligible for PALA, landowners must be willing to provide public access to either inaccessible public lands or improve access to under-accessible public lands, or both. The landowner is required to hold the lease on the public lands before any agreement can be entered into if a lease is in existence.
The PALA is an agreement between a private landowner and FWP for a minimum of one year up to 10 years with payment made on an annual basis. The landowner who enrolls parcels, roads or trails in the program will be eligible for up to $15,000 per agreement per year. The department may also negotiate improvements needed to facilitate access. The landowner working with FWP determines when, where, and how the public may access public land in accordance with program guidelines. This may include the possibility of limiting travel to foot-traffic only.
To be eligible for the UPL program landowners must be willing to provide public access across private lands to isolated public lands for six months out of the year, typically from June 30 to December 31. The landowner must hold the state land lease on “locked” state lands. A landowner could be considered for an agreement for UPL if they own land adjacent to the point where the corners of two parcels of public land meet. The landowner shall grant access through the landowners’ land to establish a corridor between the two parcels of public lands as long as one of the parcels of public land is accessible by a public road, waterway, or access granted by landowner.
Landowners who enroll in the UPL program are eligible for an income tax credit of $750 per parcel, with a maximum of $3,000 in tax credits. Agreements are between the landowner and MT FW&P and renewed annually. As with the PALA agreement, the landowner determines when, where, and how the public may access public land in accordance with program guidelines.
FWP may provide fall hunter management assistance dependent upon need, property rules and program availability. FWP will also provide and post signs with associated rules for each property enrolled in collaboration with he landowner. To learn more about the PALA and UPL programs go to www.fwp.mt.gov/landowner or call 406-444-3750. Both programs have an application deadline of March 15, 2023.