Antelope

Landowners play a critical role in helping manage wildlife populations across Montana with Montana FWP looking for landowners who hold a public land lease to participate in the Unlocking Public Lands (PLU) and Public Access Land Agreement (PALA) programs that would enhance access to public lands.

 Photo courtesy of Kris Descheemaeker

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is offering two programs with incentives to landowners who allow public access to public lands. The Public Access Land agreement (PALA) seeks to open or improve free public access to isolated parcels of state or federal land for hunting, fishing and recreational use, while the Unlocking Public Lands (UPL) program is a way for landowners to provide public access to public lands for all recreation uses in exchange for an income tax credit.

“Landowners play a critical role in supporting Montana’s hunting and wildlife heritage by allowing public access for hunters to help manage wildlife populations across the state” said Hope Stockwell, Parks and Outdoor Recreation Division Administrator with FWP. The department sees these programs as a benefit to the residents and visitors of Montana.