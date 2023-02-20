Superintendent Elsie Arntzen is implementing a first-time statewide online testing platform for the spring ACT with Writing. Districts were able to request paper options for students. The ACT is a college readiness test for high school students in grade 11 that fulfills federally mandated assessment requirements. This statewide online implementation will streamline facilitation and increase access for students. The test includes general math, ELA, and science assessments delivered in three testing windows.

“As I’ve said many times, Montana must get back to the basics of Math and Reading so that our students can achieve educational excellence and be college ready,” said Superintendent Elsie Arntzen. “One of my top initiatives, Montana Ready focuses on preparing our students for college and career readiness. Teaching and learning must be recognized at the point when our students are tested, which focuses on flexibilities as my innovative MAST pilot program achieves.”