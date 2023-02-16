For farmers across the country, the first months of a new year mean thinking about planting their next crop. For many, it also means thinking ahead to the deadline to sign up for federal crop insurance.

Generally, federal crop insurance refers to a set of programs available for agricultural producers to protect against crop or revenue loss. Programs are administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and individual insurance policies are sold by private agents in every state. Data from the most recent Census of Agriculture shows that hundreds of millions of acres across the country are insured with federal crop insurance programs.