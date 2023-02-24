Zurry Moore, second from left, is presented with the 11th grade DAR award. She is pictured with Winnett Superintendent Linsey Wilkerson, left, Kathy Ahlgren with Julia Hancock Chapter, and Moore’s teacher, Gail Wilkerson.
Seventh grade winner Jack Nowlin is presented his award by Winnett Superintendent Linsey Wilkerson, Kathy Ahlgren of Julia Hancock Chapter DAR, and teacher, Gail Wilkerson.
Grass Range winners, from left, Layne Descheemaeker (6th grade) and Cooper Nichols (5th grade) stand with Kathy Ahlgren of Julia Hancock Chapter DAR after receiving their awards
Sophie Lark, the 8th grade winner from Lewistown Junior High is presented a certificate from Julia Hancock Chapter DAR Regent Vicki Aznoe and Essay Contest Chairman Kathy Ahlgren.
The American History Essay contest sponsored by Julia Hancock Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution was recently held, with winners from Winnett, Grass Range, and Lewistown.
Topic for 5th — 8th grade was writing as a delegate to 2nd Continental Congress. Winners were 5th grader Cooper Nichols of Grass Range; 6th grader Layne Descheemaeker of Grass Range; 7th grader Jack Nowlin of Winnett; and 8th grader Sophie Lark of Lewistown Junior High. Lark is also a state winner.
Topic for 9th through 12th grade was a Revolutionary War Patriot. Zurry Moore of Winnett, 11th grade, is the winner and also is a state winner.
Julia Hancock chapter is very proud of its two state winners. They will be invited to Daughters of the American Revolution state conference in Polson in April to present their essay.