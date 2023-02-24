The American History Essay contest sponsored by Julia Hancock Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution was recently held, with winners from Winnett, Grass Range, and Lewistown.

Topic for 5th — 8th grade was writing as a delegate to 2nd Continental Congress. Winners were 5th grader Cooper Nichols of Grass Range; 6th grader Layne Descheemaeker of Grass Range; 7th grader Jack Nowlin of Winnett; and 8th grader Sophie Lark of Lewistown Junior High. Lark is also a state winner.