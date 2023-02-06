Dee Wayne Gremaux, 64, was born July 6, 1958, in Lewistown to Bernard (B.W.) and LaVerne “Bunny” (Knerr) Gremaux. He grew up on Warm Spring Creek, working alongside his parents and five siblings to operate the family ranch, homesteaded by Grandpa Emil Gremaux. Dee attended country schools, Warm Spring Creek and Brooks, through 8th grade and then attended Fergus High School, graduating in 1976.
Dee enjoyed hunting and fishing, riding motor bikes and snowmobiles. Dee was active in 4-H and FFA and learned to play a mean hand of cards - pitch, pinochle, cribbage, poker as was the established practice at nearly every family gathering over the years. In a close-knit neighborhood, having a few quarters to join the pitch or cribbage game became an unwritten rule.
Once graduated, Dee worked in construction and spent a short time guiding and packing hunters into the Belts. In 1980, Dee married Michelle Duncan Evans and they lived in Gallatin Gateway. Dee and Michelle would later divorce and Dee started driving semi, which he did for many years eventually operating Gremaux Trucking based in Billings.
Dee married Geri DeBuff in 1990 and they had two children; James Brentley and Jacob Bernard.
In an era when mental illness was not a familiar discussion topic, B.W. would struggle with depression before his death. Dee, as well, struggled with depression to a degree not well understood or known to most. Dee took his own life on February 3, 2023.
Dee was preceded in death by sister, Gail Lea Gremaux in 1983; Father Bernard Wayne Gremaux in 1996; his grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Dee is survived by his mother, Bunny; wife, Geri; four sons, Eric, Joe, Brentley and Jacob; nine grandchildren, Annaka, Kinleigh, Brook, Elizabeth, Jessica, Austin, Maddie, Bella and Rose; sisters, Kim (Doug) Norman, twin-sister, Diane (Dick) McLean, Linda (Steve) Buck and brother Jay (Dorothy) Gremaux. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many extended family members.
Funeral Services are Thursday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. at Creel Funeral Home in Lewistown. Friends and family are invited to a reception following the service at the Eagles Club.
Services are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Dee’s family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com