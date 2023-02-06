Dee Gremaux

Dee Wayne Gremaux, 64, was born July 6, 1958, in Lewistown to Bernard (B.W.) and LaVerne “Bunny” (Knerr) Gremaux. He grew up on Warm Spring Creek, working alongside his parents and five siblings to operate the family ranch, homesteaded by Grandpa Emil Gremaux. Dee attended country schools, Warm Spring Creek and Brooks, through 8th grade and then attended Fergus High School, graduating in 1976.

Dee enjoyed hunting and fishing, riding motor bikes and snowmobiles. Dee was active in 4-H and FFA and learned to play a mean hand of cards - pitch, pinochle, cribbage, poker as was the established practice at nearly every family gathering over the years. In a close-knit neighborhood, having a few quarters to join the pitch or cribbage game became an unwritten rule.