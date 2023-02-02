A roundup of small news items from Central Montana
2023 Central Montana Fair Premium Book CoverContest
The contest for the 2023 Central Montana Fair’s premium book cover contest is now open. Entries must include the words “Central Montana Fair,” and reference the fair’s theme of “Christmas in July,” and list July 19-29, 2023 as the date for the fair. Entries must also be 8.5”x11” in size and have original artwork. Entries are due Feb. 21. Artwork may be submitted to the Fergus County Fairgrounds Office at 153 Fairgrounds Road, Lewistown, MT 59457.
Upcoming blood drives
The American Red Cross is putting on several blood drives in Fergus County next week. Those interested in donating blood may do so at the following times and locations:
Denton: Tuesday, Feb 7, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Denton Town Hall, 515 Broadway Ave.
Lewistown: Monday, Feb. 6, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. & Tuesday, Feb 7, 9:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. First Christian Church, 103 12th Ave. S.
Winifred: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Winifred High School, 507 Main St.
Valentine’s Dinner at the Moose
There will be a Valentine’s Dinner at the Moose Lodge in Lewistown on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.
Pinochle winners
The Wednesday night, Feb. 1 pinochle winners at the Roy Legion Bar were:
1st: Chris Yeager
2nd: Amos Charbonnbeau
3rd: Jacob Lolli
City Commission to meet Monday
The Lewistown City Commission will meet for a regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Central Montana Community Center, located at 307 West Watson.
Items on the agenda include a public hearing on expanding the Tourism Business Improvement District No. 1 for another 10 years; discussion and action on a resolution to expand TBID No. 1; discussion and action on approving a resolution amending the TIF grant award to One Health; discussion and action on awarding the 2022-23 Water Improvement Project, Schedule I and II; discussion and action on approving a resolution amending the Airport Bylaws.
A committee of the whole will begin at 6 p.m. with a presentation by the Montana Department of Commerce to discuss their Community Technical Assistance Program.