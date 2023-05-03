Wild Montana will offer 68 Wilderness Walks across Montana this summer, starting on May 14. These free educational outings include a number of family-friendly adventures and educational opportunities, including how to identify plants, flowers, birds, and stars, as well as how to write about and draw nature.
"Wilderness Walks provide the opportunity to connect with nature and meet new people, all while learning a bit along the way,” says Sonny Mazzullo, Wild Montana’s education manager.
"Whether you’re learning the name of a wildflower, meeting a new adventure buddy, or hearing the history of conservation efforts in the landscape, every Walk is a chance to grow."
The Wilderness Walks season begins in May with a wildflower walk in the Cabinet Mountains, a hike along Upper Layout Creek in the Pryors, and a geology-themed trek into the Humbug Spires Wilderness Study Area. These experiences are part of Wild Montana’s recently launched education program, which includes year-round live and virtual experiences across the state for all ages.
Walks hosted by Wild Montana's Island Range Chapter include:
Baldy in the Big Snowies - Saturday, May 20 (8 miles)
Bullwhacker Adventure in the Upper Missouri River Breaks - Saturday, June 10 (6 miles)
Hannan Gulch and Wagner Basin - Saturday, June 17 (5 miles)
Fairview Mountain Climb - Wednesday, June 21 (9 miles)
Old North Trail Wildflower Ramble - Saturday, June 24 (3 miles)
Wildflower Extravaganza in the Badger-Two Medicine - Saturday, July 8 (5 miles)
Timber Creek in the Big Snowies - Sunday, July 9 (6 miles)
Bitterroot Bloom on Yeager Flats - Thursday, July 13 (5 miles)
Wild Photography 101 in the Badger-Two Medicine - Sunday, July 23 (2 miles)
Two Medicine River Ramble - Saturday, August 19 (5 miles)
Evening Hike to Memorial Falls - Friday, August 25 (1.2 miles)
Ice Cave Adventure in the Big Snowies - Saturday, August 26 (13 miles)
The complete schedule of this summer’s Wilderness Walks is available at wildmontana.org/walks. Wilderness Walks are free to join, but registration is required. Walks are volunteer-led, often in partnership with supportive businesses and conservation partners. Registration opens for each Walk one month before the event date. All May walks are now open for registration.
