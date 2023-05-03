Hiking Old Baldy

The view of Greathouse Peak and Half Moon Pass from atop Old Baldy is spectacular, similar to the views of several hikes in the Big Spring Creek Watershed area.

 Photo courtesy of Jim Hanson

Wild Montana will offer 68 Wilderness Walks across Montana this summer, starting on May 14. These free educational outings include a number of family-friendly adventures and educational opportunities, including how to identify plants, flowers, birds, and stars, as well as how to write about and draw nature.

"Wilderness Walks provide the opportunity to connect with nature and meet new people, all while learning a bit along the way,” says Sonny Mazzullo, Wild Montana’s education manager.

