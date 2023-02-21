Community Calendar Feb 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, Feb. 23• Open Sewing, Lewistown’s Sew Pieceful, 9 a.m.• Teen Writers, Lewistown Library, 3:30 p.m.• Central Montana Fibre Arts Guild, Celebration Church, 6:30 p.m.Friday, Feb. 24• Books and Babies, Lewistown Library, 10:30 a.m.• Not Friday Night Magic, DBR Cards and Collectibles, 618 W. Main, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25Pre-K/Kinder storytime, Lewistown Public Library, 11 a.m.Lewistown Birding Bunch meeting, Lewistown Library meeting room, 1 p.m.Board Game Night, DBR Cards and Collectibles, 618 W. Main, 6 p.m.Loose Ends Sewing Day, Lewistown’s Sew Peaceful, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.Monday, Feb.27• Calving Workshop, Lewistown Stockyards, 3-5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tailoring Needlework Linguistics Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries +2 Marvin Beck +2 John Bruce Moor +2 Gerald C. 'Jerry' Swan +2 Martha Thomas Hume Evans "Mac" McMartin James E. Robinson Eugene Comes More Obituaries