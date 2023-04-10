Community Calendar Apr 10, 2023 8 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, April 12• Annual Spirit Festival, Eagles Club, 5 p.m.Thursday, April 13• Open Sewing, Lewistown’s Sew Pieceful, 9 a.m.• Teen Writers, Lewistown Library, 3:30 p.m.Friday, April 14• Books and Babies, Lewistown Library, 10:30 a.m.• Not Friday Night Magic, DBR Cards and Collectibles, 618 W. Main, 6:30 p.m. • Speaker Series - Jason Baldes, AP Discovery Center, 6-9 p.m.Saturday, April 15Central Montana Shrine Club children’s screening clinic, CMMC, 9 a.m.Pre-K/Kinder storytime, Lewistown Public Libary, 11 a.m.• Board Game Night, DBR Cards and Collectibles, 618 W. Main, 6 p.m.Monday, April 17• Bingo, Eagles Club, 6 p.m.• Lewistown City Commission meeting, 307 W. Watson, 7 p.m. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Collecting Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Fannie Parker Michael "Mike" Ley Mykel Dan Stockton Marianne Burleigh Dorothy Cecelia Durbin Michelle Anne Gee Glen Strong More Obituaries