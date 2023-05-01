Community Calendar May 1, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, May 4• Open Sewing, Lewistown’s Sew Pieceful, 9 a.m.• Teen Writers, Lewistown Library, 3:30 p.m.• Open Mic Night, Eagles Grand Ballroom, 7-9 p.mFriday, May 5• Books and Babies, Lewistown Library, 10:30 a.m.• Not Friday Night Magic, DBR Cards and Collectibles, 618 W. Main, 6:30 p.m.• Tough Enough to Wear Pink Annual Awareness Dinner, Fergus County Fairgrounds, 5:30 p.m.• Centerfest Lineup Release Party, The Loft at Central Feed Grilling Co., doors open at 7:30 p.m.Saturday, May 6 • Pre-K/Kinder storytime, Lewistown Public Libary, 11 a.m.• Board Game Night, DBR Cards and Collectibles, 618 W. Main, 6 p.m.• Knitwits, Lewistown Sew Pieceful, 9:30 a.m.Monday, May 8• Bingo, Eagles Club, 6 p.m.• Trivia Night, Central Feed Grilling, 7 p.m.Tuesday, May 9• Diabetes Support Group, Lewistown Library, noon - 1 p.m. • Moms Connect Group, 108 6th Ave N., 6:15 p.m • Martini Tuesday, Judith Shadows, 4 p.m. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Construction Industry Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries +2 Kristopher John Ecker Donald G. Dengel Paul J. Gies JoAnna M. Geary Mavis (Bjorgan) Bitz Dicy Smith +2 Quinton Charles Farr More Obituaries