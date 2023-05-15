Community Calendar May 15, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, May 17• Caregivers of Dementia Support Group, First Christian Church, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For info, call Barb, 406-535-1502.Thursday, May 18• Open Sewing, Lewistown’s Sew Pieceful, 9 a.m.• Teen Writers, Lewistown Library, 3:30 p.m.• Women's Cancer Support Group, Zion Lutheran Church, 604 W. Evelyn St., noon - 1 p.m.• Discussion on local journalism with Lewistown News-Argus & Lewistown Library, Library Upstairs Meeting Room, 6 p.m.Friday, May 19• Books and Babies, Lewistown Library, 10:30 a.m.• Not Friday Night Magic, DBR Cards and Collectibles, 618 W. Main, 6:30 p.m. • Elks Club Annual Crab Feed, Elks Pine Meadows, 5 p.m.Saturday, May 20• Pre-K/Kinder storytime, Lewistown Public Libary, 11 a.m.• Board Game Night, DBR Cards and Collectibles, 618 W. Main, 6 p.m.Monday, May 22• Bingo, Eagles Club, 6 p.m.• Trivia Night, Central Feed Grilling, 7 p.m.Tuesday, May 23• Martini Tuesday, Judith Shadows, 4 p.m. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Food Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Valentina Golub Lillian Swanson +2 Mary M. Jones Shirley Jean Cabot +2 Betty Heil Rex M. Reader +2 Louise Marion Vogl More Obituaries