Call for Furniture and Beaded Artwork

The Wilkins Gallery invites artists to submit handmade furniture and beaded artworks for exhibition in the month of March. The LAC is seeking submissions of both handmade furniture, including shelves, coffee tables, end tables, stools, chairs, and more, as well as beaded artwork, particularly jewelry, for our month-long March exhibition. Confirmed artists already include Brooke Armstrong and Jennifer Old Crow.