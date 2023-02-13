The Wilkins Gallery invites artists to submit handmade furniture and beaded artworks for exhibition in the month of March. The LAC is seeking submissions of both handmade furniture, including shelves, coffee tables, end tables, stools, chairs, and more, as well as beaded artwork, particularly jewelry, for our month-long March exhibition. Confirmed artists already include Brooke Armstrong and Jennifer Old Crow.
To submit your artwork, email high quality images of the work, as well as the dimensions, title, and potential price, to Mary at lac.executivedirector@gmail.com. Once accepted, artwork can be dropped off at the Lewistown Art Center between Tuesday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Be sure to catch the final weeks of the Montana Winter Fair Quilt and Fiber Art Exhibition, featuring quilts and fiber artworks from across the state. This show is a local favorite, and we’ve loved seeing all the visitors, new and repeat alike. Remember, the LAC hosts an opening reception on the first Friday of every month from 5-7 p.m. to celebrate our new exhibits in the Wilkins Gallery.
Hands on Art spring registration
Registration for Hands on Art for sessions in March, April, and May is open now. We’ve made some changes to better serve our growing artists, so please make note of schedule changes before registration. Registration is required to participate in Hands on Art. We need to be able to adequately plan for supplies and staff ratios to run our programs, so your cooperation in preregistration is appreciated.
Each Hands on Art “block” runs for one month, and you must register for each “block” individually. Kindergarteners will meet from 3:15-4:15 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 1st and 2nd graders will meet from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. If your 1st or 2nd grader takes the bus to Hands on Art, they will be dropped off at the Lewistown Public Library after school, and an LAC staff member will walk them from the Library to the Art Center around 4:15. Third through 6th graders will meet on Thursdays from 3:30-5 p.m.
In March, young artists will focus on Drawing, in April on Paper Crafts, and in May… drama! Full and partial scholarships are available for all youth programs. To register, visit www.lewistownartcenter.net/tickets-registration. If you need a scholarship, register in-person or over the phone by calling 406.535.8278 during our open hours, or email Nolee Anderson-Hendren (our Education Coordinator) at lac.educationcoordinator@gmail.com
Upcoming ceramics programming
Join us to learn about the Ken Edwards Memorial Ceramic Studio and the basics of surface decoration on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6-9 p.m. This introductory program will teach you different techniques to texture and decorate wet, green, and bisque ceramic mugs. Participants will construct their own mug, and have the opportunity to experiment with glazes on a previously bisque piece. This workshop is for participants aged 13 and up, head to our website or call us now to register. On the third Thursday in March, we’ll tackle pinch pots, and wheel throwing on the third Thursday in April. After taking any one of these courses, you can get a punch card to use the KEMCS on your own schedule.