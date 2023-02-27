The Friends of the Lewistown Public Library will be holding its monthly book sale on Friday, March 3, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Book Station, across the street from the Library. All proceeds from the book sale go to support the Lewistown Public Library.
Fish fry is Friday
Knights of Columbus will hold a Fish Fry on Friday, March 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Saint Leo’s Catholic Church Commons. Funds raised supports local Special Olympics, Food Pantry, Snowy Mountain Industries, and Saint Leo’s Parish Youth Groups. Tickets are available at Saint Leo’s Office or at the door.
VA Service Officer March dates
The Veteran’s Affairs Service Officer will be in Lewistown on Wednesday, March 8, 15, and 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the American Legion/VFW Post.
Outdoor groups to hold event
A Fins, Feathers and Furs Pint Night will be held Thursday, March 9 at Central Feed Grilling in Lewistown beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event is hosted by Snowy Mountain Trout Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited and Montana Trappers Association.
Elected officials invited to speak March 7The Republican Central Committee will host local elected officials for a transmittal break update on Tuesday, March 7 at the Central Montana Community Center/Council on Aging (307 West Watson) in Lewistown.
The committee has invited Senator Dan Bartel, Representative Ed Butcher, Rep. James Bergstrom, Fergus County Commissioner Jennifer Saunders, Fergus County Sheriff Ryan Peterson, Sen. Barry Usher, and Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci to give updates.
A meal of chuckwagon cowboy stew with a roll, coffee, and dessert will be served courtesy of the Republican Central Committee. Food will be served at 5:30 p.m. with updates beginning at 6 p.m. A gun raffle will also be held.
Fundraiser for earthquake victims
The Central Montana Pastors Fellowship is hosting a benefit event for the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake.
It will be a sloppy joe feed at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at the Eagles Hall in Lewistown.
There will be a silent auction included and if you would like to donate an item please contact Gary Marks at 406.350.1969.