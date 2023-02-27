Friends of the Library fundraiser

The Friends of the Lewistown Public Library will be holding its monthly book sale on Friday, March 3, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Book Station, across the street from the Library. All proceeds from the book sale go to support the Lewistown Public Library.