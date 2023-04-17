A New York City-based seven-piece band dedicated to playing the music of the band Chicago will perform in Lewistown on Saturday, April 29 as part of the membership-based Central Montana Community Concert Association. The band Beginnings consists of a lead singer/bassist, lead guitar/singer, keyboard/singer, trumpet, saxophone, trombone, drummer, and sound technician.
Grounded on a rock-solid rhythm section, headlined by three superb horns, plus great lead guitar and strong vocals, seeing a Beginnings performance has been likened to seeing Chicago 30 years ago.
You’ll hear all of the hits—from late 60s, 70s and 80s—one of the few bands to score hits in three decades. From soft ballads to rockers, Beginnings will get you energized and excited to relive the memorable music of your life.
The event will take place Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 pm in the auditorium at Fergus High School. Any questions can be directed to Mike Rau, (406)366-9316.
All members are encouraged to bring a guest at no charge to this final concert of the season to experience a CMCCA concert.
CMCCA has been providing high quality international performing arts in Central Montana for 82 years.
