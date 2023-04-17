Beginnings band

The band Beginnings will play in Lewistown on April 29.

A New York City-based seven-piece band dedicated to playing the music of the band Chicago will perform in Lewistown on Saturday, April 29 as part of the membership-based Central Montana Community Concert Association. The band Beginnings consists of a lead singer/bassist, lead guitar/singer, keyboard/singer, trumpet, saxophone, trombone, drummer, and sound technician.

Grounded on a rock-solid rhythm section, headlined by three superb horns, plus great lead guitar and strong vocals, seeing a Beginnings performance has been likened to seeing Chicago 30 years ago.

