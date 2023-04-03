The Judith Arts Society wraps up another season on Sunday, April 16, 4 p.m. at the Hobson School multipurpose room, with a unique cultural experience.
Jâca is a clarinet and guitar duo that combines classical and world music to bring an adventurous, passionate, and completely original musical style to the stage. Their music reflects the versatility of their instruments.
From Flamenco to Fado (a type of popular Portuguese song, usually with a melancholy theme and accompanied by mandolins or guitars), Appalachia to Argentina, and guitar slides to clarinet smears, Jâca’s music is truly a unique fusion that fits into no single genre. The duo breathes new life into the traditional concert experience, ignoring convention and consistently leaving their audiences buzzing.
Canadian clarinetist Wesley Ferreira is an acclaimed soloist and orchestral musician currently based in Fort Collins, Colorado. He always brings his infectious positivity, big smile and way too many reeds to every rehearsal. His Portuguese heritage and interest in Fado music has sparked Portuguese-inspired arrangements and commissions of new music for the duo.
Award-winning classical guitarist Jaxon Williams is an active performer of Spanish Flamenco guitar, which he learned as a Fulbright Scholar in Spain, where he continues to live part of the time; otherwise, he is Los Angeles-based. He also knows more about fingernail care than a certified beautician and can slap on a fake nail in 5 minutes or less.
According to their blog, Jâca originated in 2012 because of what could have been a setback for Ferreira. Working on completing his Doctorate of Music from Arizona State University, he was scheduled to record a challenging piece for clarinet and guitar that was slated to be released on an album as well. Unfortunately, the guitarist with whom he was working injured his hand and was unable to rehearse and record the piece.
Williams was contacted and asked to fill in with little notice and minimal preparation. He put in hours of work – eating, sleeping and breathing the music.
When the two musicians met days later in Phoenix and began their practice sessions, they noted a definite chemistry. The music came to life, as Ferreira and Williams realized they shared not only a musical vision, but personalities and sense of humor. Their first collaboration was a success.
It wasn’t until 2018, however, that the two of them formed Jâca.
They craft their concerts with the audience in mind, breaking down the formal barrier between themselves and the audience with energy, dialogue, virtuosity and humor. They want their music to be a reflection of themselves and value all aspects of artistry in music.
Jâca’s music includes original compositions, commissions of new music, and exclusive arrangements. They have delighted audiences worldwide, and the JAS board has high hopes they will add the JAS audience to their long list of happy listeners.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.