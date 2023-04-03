Jâca

Jâca performs in Hobson on Sunday, April 16. The CoffeeHouse Podcast said of the duo, “It’s Classical music, but you [won’t] believe it!”

The Judith Arts Society wraps up another season on Sunday, April 16, 4 p.m. at the Hobson School multipurpose room, with a unique cultural experience.

Jâca is a clarinet and guitar duo that combines classical and world music to bring an adventurous, passionate, and completely original musical style to the stage. Their music reflects the versatility of their instruments.

