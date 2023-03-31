March was national “Music in our Schools” month and, while the calendar may have just turned to April, music is still very much a hot topic in Lewistown Public Schools following community petitions for increased music education at a recent board meeting.
Owen Day, a junior at FHS, told the LPS Board of Trustees there’s plenty of demand for more music education among students and parents.
“I teach regular music lessons to kids in the community and I can tell you there are dozens upon dozens of kids who are craving this,” Day said. “It’s something they really jive with. My dad served in public defense for 13 years and he said the biggest recurring thing in kids staying out of trouble was music education.”
“Any time there’s the ability to expand music or arts programs, run with it,” urged Raleigh Heitzman.
The board approved the adoption of a music curriculum at its January meeting, after months of meetings by LPS administrators, music teachers, and Trustee Zane Fulbright on the topic. The district’s previous music curriculum was nearly two decades old, having gone into effect for the 2004-2005 academic year. Since then, both the state and national standards for music education have been updated, prompting the need for local changes as well.
“The old curriculum centered around three creative processes: creating, performing, and responding to music,” explained Rachael Grensten, Music Teacher at Highland Park Elementary who sat on the board’s music curriculum committee. “We added ‘connecting’ as a fourth process, which is about students relating to music on a personal level.”
According to Grensten, the additional focus on connecting to music is designed to promote greater music literacy. The new curriculum is also much more specific in its goals than the one it’s about to replace.
“The one we have now had things like ‘students will sing high and sing low,’” Grensten said with a chuckle. “We wanted to have a curriculum where teachers can come in and know exactly what they’re teaching.”
Adding a baton
One thing the process of creating a new curriculum solidified for Grensten and her fellow educators was the need for another music teacher in Lewistown Schools.
“I started here in 2015, and when the 2018 budget cuts happened, we lost a music teacher,” Grensten said. “Going from four to three teachers caused some hardships.”
But after the board approved the new music curriculum in March, some teachers and community members harbored concerns that an updated teaching portfolio would not be accompanied by an increase in staff.
“Music is math, music is reading. Kids in band do better in school. In 2018, when we dropped a music teacher, that created untenable schedules for teachers,” said FHS teacher Luke Brandon to applause at the March 13 board meeting. “We should go back to four teachers. The new curriculum sort of demands four full-time music teachers.”
“I spend two hours at Lewistown Junior High School and Fergus High School each day as an accompanist,” Tom Wojtowick told the board. “When we lost that fourth teacher position five years ago, we lost a class for music appreciation… it’s been five years of misery.”
“The intent is to have four full-time music educators,” LPS Superintendent Thom Peck said in response to those concerns.
LPS Business Manager Rebekah Rhoades added that the district’s budget for 2023-2024 reflected that intention.
‘New programming’
The move to four full-time music teachers will mean some shifting around in teaching portfolios. Chase Auger will remain as the band director for grades 7-12, while Grensten will take over choir direction from Lauren Wright for those same grade levels.
“I’ve taught here for eight years and loved working with elementary kids,” Grensten said. “This gives me a chance to reconnect with kids I’ve worked with before. I’m really excited.”
Meanwhile, the district has posted two full-time teaching positions and, as of Monday, had received three applicants for those positions. If the district finds the right applicants, one of those new teachers will instruct kindergarteners through third graders, while the other will lead classes for fourth through sixth grade students at the newly-remodeled Lewis and Clark Elementary School.
The move to four teachers will also mean increased music offerings at the district’s five schools.
“I hope to see the choir program be as present in the community as the band is,” Grensten said. “There will be a lot of new programming for vocals.”
Similarly, Grensten said beginning music classes like beginning band at the K-1 level will return to 30 minutes in length twice a week after dropping down to 20 minutes in 2018. Ultimately she’s hopeful increased music offerings will benefit more than just LPS students.
“In rural communities, music in schools really filters into the community,” Grensten said. “I think right now is a really exciting time for the arts in Lewistown and schools can be a great resource for the arts here.”
