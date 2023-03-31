March was national “Music in our Schools” month and, while the calendar may have just turned to April, music is still very much a hot topic in Lewistown Public Schools following community petitions for increased music education at a recent board meeting.

Owen Day, a junior at FHS, told the LPS Board of Trustees there’s plenty of demand for more music education among students and parents.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters