The COVID pandemic stopped the world in its tracks in 2020, Montana somewhat holding its own until March 15 when Governor Bullock ordered the closure of the state’s K-12 schools. The Judith Arts Society Board was looking forward to the end of our 2019-2020 performing arts season that same day. We had booked a Banff National Park-based trio we had enjoyed at the Montana Performing Arts Consortium in 2019.
Unfortunately, a few days before the trio’s performance at the Hobson School multipurpose room, we received a call from then trio member Bradley Bischoff informing us the group would have to cancel. They needed to get home to their families, or they were going to be stuck in the U.S. indefinitely.
At midnight on Friday, March 20, Canada and the U.S. imposed border restrictions in response to the virus’s spread.
It looked as though we would not be able to share The Wardens with our patrons. How sad that would be as their performance has been dubbed by The Kootenay Mountain Culture Magazine “the quintessential mountain-culture concert experience,” celebrating the return of the wild buffalo, wrangling grizzly bears, lonely nights on the packtrail and reflecting on an environment in crisis,
Fortunately, we and the other presenters who had booked the guys kept in touch with them. We are happy to say they have found their way back to Hobson, where they will present their authentic concert on Friday, February 10, at 6 p.m. at the Hobson School multipurpose room.
Scott Ward, Ray Schmidt and Scott Duncan (Bradley Bischoff retired from the band in 2021) are The Wardens. Their music and stories are uniquely Canadian, steeped in genuine Canadiana.
The Wardens don’t just sing about the land; they’re part of it. In fact, Ward and Schmidt are national park wardens, who collectively have protected the land they sing about for over 50 years. Their songs tell tales from their experiences protecting the Canadian wilderness – patrolling the parks on horseback, hiking for days on end, working with rescue dogs, forecasting avalanches and being a part of park fire crews.
Ward served as warden in Banff for over 30 years, living in the deep wilderness of the Canadian Rockies as horseman, search and rescue dog handler and technical alpine specialist. He was awarded the Governor General’s Award for Exemplary Service as a Peace Officer. A founder of the group in 2009, he writes Wardens’ songs and plays guitar. In fact, his fingerstyle has been compared to well-known Canadian singers/songwriters, Gordon Lightfoot and Ian Tyson.
Schmidt has been posed in Jasper National Park as well as a number of others, including Banff, Glacier and Mount Revelstoke. He is currently working with grizzly bears in Jasper National Park. A founder of the group as well, he writes songs and plays the upright bass, mandolin and guitar. He was nominated Traditional Singer of the Year by the Canadian Folk Music Awards in 2021.
The band has also received numerous regional nominations, including Touring Artist of the Year by the BC Touring Council and Album of the Year by Country Music Alberta.
Duncan has been playing fiddle with the two wardens since 2017. Schmidt describes him as “… our journeyman musician, our ace-in-the-hole, our studio marksman, our Deputy Warden!” Duncan makes every effort to be available when Ward and Schmidt need him, even though he is a sought-after touring musician and has his own project, Delta Whiskey, Canada’s newest folk/roots musical group. He comes by his talent naturally, an intuitive sense of music, as his grandfather, Herb Duncan, played fiddle for the Maple Creek Fiddlers for years. He passed away in 2021 at the age of 106. Scott also performs with The Calgary Fiddlers Association.
The Wardens’ concert is a multi-sensory experience. Stories are as much a part of their performance as the music. The music, a blend of folk, roots and western styles, includes haunting three-part harmonies, while chilling tales, which include image projections, provide important companion pieces to the music.
The trio currently have three albums and an EP (an extended play record that contains more tracks than a single but fewer than an album): “The Wardens,” EP, 2013; “Bear 66,” 2014; “Sleeping Buffalo, 2017; and “Sold Out at the Ironwood, recorded under COVID restrictions, 2021.
For over a decade, The Wardens have performed across western Canada and in the U.S. from Alaska to California, as well as at Folk Alliance International, Canmore Folk Festival’s main stage and for a royal audience in Edmonton.
The Judith Arts Society Board is pleased the trio has ventured off the main U.S. thoroughfares and will be with us in Hobson on Friday, February 10. Please join us.