The Wardens

The Wardens – (from left) Scott Duncan, Ray Schmidt and Scott Ward – will share their music and stories with the Judith Arts Society audience on Friday, Feb. 10, 6 p.m. in Hobson.

Photo courtesy of The Wardens

The COVID pandemic stopped the world in its tracks in 2020, Montana somewhat holding its own until March 15 when Governor Bullock ordered the closure of the state’s K-12 schools. The Judith Arts Society Board was looking forward to the end of our 2019-2020 performing arts season that same day. We had booked a Banff National Park-based trio we had enjoyed at the Montana Performing Arts Consortium in 2019.

Unfortunately, a few days before the trio’s performance at the Hobson School multipurpose room, we received a call from then trio member Bradley Bischoff informing us the group would have to cancel. They needed to get home to their families, or they were going to be stuck in the U.S. indefinitely.