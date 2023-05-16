Something for everyone — that’s the goal of Lewistown’s Centerfest music festival, to be held for the second year in a row the first weekend in August.
Musicians on tap this year include Grammy award winners, guitar prodigies, string ensembles, and solo acts.
“Being a multi-genre festival we hope that our lineup has something for everyone and that the community comes out to support the event so that we can continue forward each year,” said Renee Rummans of Stone City, the festival organizer .
Headlining the day at Creekside Park will be The Steep Canyon Rangers, an ensemble that weaves jazz, gospel, folk, and even rock phrases to create a unique sound. Beginning at 11 a.m., other acts will include Susan Gibson, Portland Cello Project Quartet, Dead Horses, Luca Stricagnoli, Branson Anderson, and the FHS Jazz Band.
The process for booking musicians for this year started just two weeks after the completion of the 2022 event, according to Rummans.
“Courting a musician or a band to play the festival takes a lot of time and patience,” said Rummans. “We take the time to study other music festival lineups carefully for noticeable patterns. Other things we consider in addition to budget, is venue, venue audience and capacity, and even venue reputation.”
Since Creekside is a smaller venue than many, Rummans said the festival is limited in what types of acts they can book. With some requests for more “well-known” bands, Rummans notes that those acts can range from $200,000 to $500,000.
“Being year two, we simply aren’t there yet,” Rummans added, though her goal from the beginning has been to continue to grow the festival.
In booking performers, she noted they must also keep other local music events in mind.
“We try to remain good neighbors and avoid doing what our friends around us are doing,” said Rummans, “which means sometimes something new and that maybe you haven’t considered before and that is what makes it fun.”
Along with new performers, Centerfest will look slightly different than last year. The festival is going green and organizers are advocating for the use of disposable food service items made from bio-based, renewable materials by vendors and festival organizers. The festival grounds will be set up slightly different, though there will still be two ticket gates to enter through.
“The trails will be closed down surrounding this area and we respectfully ask that the community respects these adjustments for the day to help us run the event as smooth as possible,” said Rummans.
For those wishing to view the event more comfortably, the festival offered cabana rentals for the day. Rummans said they were so popular that they sold out within the first week available.
A large tent open to all festival-goers will be set up, and the festival will go on, rain or shine. Once again, the event is made possible with support from local businesses and community members.
“An enormous amount of support is going into this,” said Rummans.
As August creeps closer, the crew is finalizing vendors, volunteers, and other details for the day.
“It’s a lot of work to be a festival organizer, but it is one of the most rewarding jobs to see how all of our work comes through in the end,” said Rummans.
Centerfest gets underway Saturday, August 5 at 11 a.m. at Creekside Park in Lewistown.
