Steep Canyon Rangers

The Steep Canyon Rangers will headline the 2023 Centerfest Music Festival.

Something for everyone — that’s the goal of Lewistown’s Centerfest music festival, to be held for the second year in a row the first weekend in August.

Musicians on tap this year include Grammy award winners, guitar prodigies, string ensembles, and solo acts.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters