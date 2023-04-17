Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is looking for approval from the Fish and Wildlife Commission to move forward with a rule making process on administrative rules that address state management of grizzly bears.

The request comes as the Montana Legislature considers Senate Bill 295. The bill would further clarify how Montana will manage grizzly bears once they are removed from the Endangered Species Act (ESA). Specifically, SB 295 speaks to issues of human safety, conflict with livestock, and genetic exchange between grizzly bear recovery areas. Senate Bill 295 also requires the commission adopt administrative rules prior to grizzly bears being delisted. The bill is scheduled for third reading in the Montana House of Representatives today.

