The drawings for Montana deer and elk permits and for nonresident combination licenses are complete and applicants can find their results online.

You can see your results by visiting fwp.mt.gov, click on MyFWP Login in the upper righthand corner, then click on Lookup Draw Results, Register for Lists tab on the left-hand menu, or login to your MyFWP account. You may also sign up for an account at myfwp.mt.gov. Applicants may also call any FWP Regional office or the licensing office at 406-444-2950.

