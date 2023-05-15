Judith Gap School enrolled five new students this spring semester. One of those students is third grader Phebe Eoff, who started classes at the end of April after being homeschooled for the beginning of her academic career. She’s happy about one big change at her new school.
“Recess,” she said with a smile, when asked what the biggest difference between her old and new educational environments.
Phebe also said her new classmates have been welcoming.
“People have mostly been nice,” she said.
She’s learning basic subjects like geography and math, but Phebe’s favorite subject is something she’s already mastered.
“Spelling is kinda fun. I like it,” she said. “I knew all the words before public school.”
The second-youngest child in her family, which includes her brothers Jered and Ethan, who are also new Judith Gap students, Phebe has a few hobbies, including playing soccer.
“Sometimes I practice at home if I have enough free time,” Phebe said. “I play with my niece when she comes over. Her name is M.J. She’s three.”
Phebe and her family have two dogs and two cats. The two cats are Sam, the newest cat in the family, and Pig, who’s named after a character from the animated movie, “Home.” Musket and Skittles are the family’s dogs. Phebe also said they have a lot of outdoor cats.
“I like having a big family because normally other kids have small families,” Phebe said.
This summer, Phebe hopes to spend even more time with her family in the outdoors.
“Maybe we’ll go to Crystal Lake, maybe we’ll go camping,” she said.
If there’s one aspect of life in Judith Gap Phebe is not a fan of, it’s her early morning routine.
“We live by the railroads,” she said. “The train wakes me up every morning.”
