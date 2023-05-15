Phebe Eoff

Third grader Phebe Eoff enrolled at Judith Gap School at the end of April after being homeschooled to start her educational career.

 Photo by Will Briggs

Judith Gap School enrolled five new students this spring semester. One of those students is third grader Phebe Eoff, who started classes at the end of April after being homeschooled for the beginning of her academic career. She’s happy about one big change at her new school.

“Recess,” she said with a smile, when asked what the biggest difference between her old and new educational environments.

