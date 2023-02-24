The Lewistown Police Department will hopefully have a new police cruiser soon after city commissioners approved a bid for a 2023 Ford Interceptor during a regular meeting Tuesday evening. Last year, city commissioners approved the purchase of two new police vehicles, but the department only received one due to supply issues.
LPD requested bids again in January for a vehicle and only received one bid from DANA Safety Supply in the amount of $46,822.24.
“Vehicles have gone up substantially since the last time we ordered one,” said City Manager Holly Phelps.
That price does not include upfitting. The pickup the department received in 2022 after months of waiting still needs to be upfitted as well. Phelps said the department is still utilizing the pickup, but it cannot be used as a patrol vehicle until it is upfitted with lights and sirens.
Commissioners also approved a new city manager contract, which runs from March 1, 2023 to February 28, 2026. The new contract includes an updated salary and employment dates.
In other business…City commissioners discussed the zoning process during a committee of the whole on Tuesday evening. The discussion was to brief commissioners on the process before addressing zoning issues this year. Phelps said the commissioners will work on zoning the Castle Ridge and Roundhouse Road annexation this year.
Phelps reported there has been increased interest in the Berg Lumber Property and that she has sent information to a few interested parties.
New communication equipment for LPD and Lewistown Fire-Rescue is beginning to arrive. Phelps said the city has received some of the mobile radios for vehicles but the personal radios are still several months out. Some hardware and software components have been delivered, and Phelps said they will work with the vendor to get them installed.
The final reimbursement was received in December for the Creekside project and all remaining funds have been transferred the permanent endowment. The endowment has surpassed the $200,000 mark.
Commissioners approved the bylaws for the Tourism Business Improvement District #1.
A motion was passed to submit the annual Certified Local Government Grant Application to the Montana State Historic Preservation Office. Grants from the organization help offset the cost of the local preservation work.