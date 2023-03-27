Caller reported that a person that used to be a friend kept calling and harassing her so the caller changed her phone number. Caller requested that officers contact the other person and advise them to not call her anymore.
March 21
Caller reported that her son was involved in an altercation with his wife outside a local apartment building. Officers responded and after investigation arrested both the husband and the wife for Partner Family Member Assault.
March 22
Caller reported she received a text from someone advising her that money had been taken out of her bank account and he would be able to help her if she purchased two gift cards for $250 dollars each. Reporting party stated she provided the gift card numbers to the caller after obtaining them, then realized this was a scam. Officer spoke to the caller and advised her that there was not much that could be done locally in cases like this and she was provided the number to the Federal Trade Commission. The caller also notified her bank.
March 23
Caller reported that her vehicle had been struck and damaged while parked in a business parking lot. Caller advised that there was a witness and he had pictures of the driver and the vehicle. Officers responded and after seeing the photos made contact with the driver of the run vehicle who was cited for Careless Driving.
