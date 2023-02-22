Manager of a local grocery store reported finding some contraband in a bag outside the store. Officer responded and collected a bag with some driver’s licenses and broken meth pipes.
Feb. 5
Anonymous caller reported a possible intoxicated driver leaving a local bar. Caller did not provide a name but stated this was a male in a red truck. Officers responded but did not locate a vehicle matching that description in or near the area.
Feb. 6
Caller reported that there was a dead deer in the creek behind St. Leo’s Church. Contacted Fish, Wildlife and Parks, but their warden was in Winnett for the day. He requested that an officer pull the deer out of the creek and he would respond when he was back in to town.
Feb. 7
Caller reported that he had been assaulted by his ex-girlfriend and she was still on scene at his residence. Officers responded and after investigation arrested the female for Partner Family Member Assault and transported her to the Fergus County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.
Feb. 8
Caller reported that his daughter’s truck slid off the road at the bottom of Lower Airport hill and was in a precarious position. Officers responded and provided traffic control until a tow truck arrived to assist with rescuing the vehicle.
Feb. 9
Probation and Parole requested officer assistance with a probationer that had violated conditions of his release. Officers responded, took the male into custody and transported him to the FCSO Detention Center on a 72-hour hold. The male was later charged with Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.