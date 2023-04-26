In March the Governor signed two bills that, taken together, return over $760 million to taxpayers through property and income tax rebates.

The bills, HB 192 sponsored by Representative Bill Mercer (R; Billings) and HB 222 sponsored by Representative Tom Welch (R; Dillon), sailed through both houses of the legislature and were signed by Governor Greg Gianforte on March 13.

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.