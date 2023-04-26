In March the Governor signed two bills that, taken together, return over $760 million to taxpayers through property and income tax rebates.
The bills, HB 192 sponsored by Representative Bill Mercer (R; Billings) and HB 222 sponsored by Representative Tom Welch (R; Dillon), sailed through both houses of the legislature and were signed by Governor Greg Gianforte on March 13.
The money comes from the record $2.5 billion state budget surplus. Returning some of it to taxpayers was a key goal for Senator Dan Bartel of Lewistown.
“There’s nothing more fundamental to limit government than to give back the money. I think returning the over collection is what needs to be done,” Bartel told the News-Argus back in August of last year.
Now that the ink has dried on these two bills, many taxpayers are beginning to wonder when and how they will get a bit of their hard-earned cash rebated back.
It’s not as straight-forward as it could be, because the process and timelines differ for the income tax rebates and the property tax rebates.
Income tax rebates are automaticTaxpayers who paid their state income taxes on time in 2020 and 2021 will receive rebates of up to $1,250 of what they paid to the state in 2021. That amount is for those filing as individuals; married couples who filed jointly can receive up to $2,500, if they paid that or more in Montana income taxes.
To figure out the exact amount of rebate expected, taxpayers can look at their 2021 Montana Income Tax Form 2, Line 20. If it is under the cap of $1,250 (or $2,500 if filing jointly), the taxpayer will have all of their tax rebated. If it is over that amount, the taxpayer will receive either the $1,250 or $2,500 amount.
These income tax rebates will be sent out automatically by the Department of Revenue to qualifying taxpayers.
Those who filed and paid their taxes electronically will receive their rebate amount by direct deposit to their bank account, while those who filed by paper will receive a rebate check in the mail.
The Department of Revenue is required to begin sending out income tax rebates starting in July and must complete the process by Dec. 31.
Property tax rebates must be requested
While income tax rebates will arrive automatically, property tax rebates will only be sent at the request of a property owner.
The property tax rebate is actually two separate rebates of up to $500 each year for property taxes paid on a principal residence in 2022 and 2023. For each year, the rebate will be the amount of property tax paid on that residence up to $500.
For last year, 2022, the rebate is calculated from the property tax bill where the first half was due in November 2022 and the second half is due next month, May 2023.
For the 2023 tax year, the rebated is calculated from the property taxes paid where the first half payment is due in this November and the second half is due in May 2024.
To qualify, a property owner must have owned and lived in the principal residence for at least seven months of the year and must have paid the property taxes on that residence.
The Department of Revenue is still working on the request forms for the property tax rebates.
Property owners can file a claim for the first rebate starting Aug. 15 through Oct. 1 of this year.
The 2023 rebate can be claimed by filing a form starting Aug. 15, 2024 through Oct. 1, 2024.
It is up to property owners to remember to file the forms to request a rebate. Without that, no rebates will be issued.