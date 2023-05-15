The recent legislative session was only the second in 20 years with a Republican governor. Last session, in 2021, we passed many good conservative policies for the state, but most of them were comparatively simple bills. In contrast, the 2023 session featured more complex policy on challenging issues. It’s difficult to summarize the scale of the good work that was done in this transformative legislative session.

Walking into the Capitol in January, our number one goal as Senate Republican leadership was to provide Montanans with financial relief. The Legislature delivered with the biggest tax cut in state history, over $1 billion in both permanent lower taxes for individuals and businesses as well as one-time-only rebates from the state’s budget surplus that are coming later this year. We invested hundreds of millions in road, bridge, and water infrastructure projects that will benefit people in every corner of the state.

Senator Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, is the President of the Montana Senate. Senator Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, is the Senate Majority Leader. Senator Ken Bogner, R-Miles city, is the President Pro Tempore.