The Snowy Mountain chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its Annual Meeting on Wednesday, May 3, at 7 p.m. at the Elks Club (320 Country Club Lane). There will be a short business meeting followed by a program. Speakers will be Becki Williams, relating her experience volunteering at Montana Trout Unlimited’s Youth Conservation Camp; and Clint Smith, local fisheries biologist, with information about the Big Spring Creek Watershed Council’s proposed Watershed Restoration Plan and an update on local waters and fisheries.
The group will elect two board members for 3-year terms. Chad Williams and Al Eggers have been nominated. Additional nominations are accepted until the day of the meeting by contacting Glenn Elison at: glennelison@gmail.com.
A 5:30 p.m. burger bar or off-menu (on you own) will be available. Those wishing to attend the meeting should RSVP to snowymountaintroutunlimted@gmail.com. For any questions, call Marita at 651-269-3903.
Beaver Creek Cemetery Association to hold annual meeting
The Beaver Creek Cemetery Association annual meeting will be held on Monday, May 1, at the Beaver Creek Fire Hall (former Beaver Creek School). The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. Clean up of the cemetery is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 starting at 7:30 a.m. In case of bad weather, the clean up will be on Saturday, May 20. Bring lawn care tools. Homemade cinnamon rolls will be provided. Contact Kristin Olsen, Secretary/Treasurer, at 406-670-0872 with any questions.
TBID trustees to hold vote on proposed budget
The Lewistown Tourism and Business Improvement District trustees will hold an email vote for their proposed budget reviewed at their last TBID meeting held on April 11, 2023. Anyone interested in viewing the budget or making public comments prior to voting, contact Josy Eades at 406-535-2591 by April 28, 2023.
VA Service Officer to visit Lewistown
A Veteran’s Affairs Service Officer will be in Lewistown on Wednesday, May 3, 10, and 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the American Legion/VFW Post.
Small Wonder Board of Directors meets April 26
The Board of Directors of Small Wonder Child Care meets Wednesday, April 26 at 12 noon. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the United Methodist Church, Fireside Room, 512 West Broadway. Those wishing to attend the meeting should email the Board of Directors at swboardofdirectors@gmail.com.
At the Moose Lodge
There will be an Italian Dinner at the Moose Lodge on Saturday, April 29 at 6 p.m.
