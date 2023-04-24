Trout Unlimited to hold annual meeting

The Snowy Mountain chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its Annual Meeting on Wednesday, May 3, at 7 p.m. at the Elks Club (320 Country Club Lane). There will be a short business meeting followed by a program. Speakers will be Becki Williams, relating her experience volunteering at Montana Trout Unlimited’s Youth Conservation Camp; and Clint Smith, local fisheries biologist, with information about the Big Spring Creek Watershed Council’s proposed Watershed Restoration Plan and an update on local waters and fisheries.

