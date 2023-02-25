Ed Butcher mug shot

A major issue this legislature is low income housing and the need for child care. HB 187 addressed home-based child care. Zoning and neighborhood covenants restricting business operations in residential neighborhoods are reasonable. However, this bill carved out child care as an exception by allowing a grandparent or young mother to provide daycare services in her home which allows her to be a stay-at-home mother and provide a valuable resource for other young working families who have difficulty finding daycare. This also reduces the need for more government funding for large daycare facilities to meet the growing need of working mothers for childcare.

Conservation districts across Montana have not had consistent sources of revenue and HB 321 will establish a formula to split the school facilities trust fund revenue in the Coal Severance Trust by transferring 65% to the new Conservation account beginning in 2024 until each fund reaches a cap of $300 million. The Conservation Districts will be able supplement their budgets from interest in the Coal Trust Fund.