A major issue this legislature is low income housing and the need for child care. HB 187 addressed home-based child care. Zoning and neighborhood covenants restricting business operations in residential neighborhoods are reasonable. However, this bill carved out child care as an exception by allowing a grandparent or young mother to provide daycare services in her home which allows her to be a stay-at-home mother and provide a valuable resource for other young working families who have difficulty finding daycare. This also reduces the need for more government funding for large daycare facilities to meet the growing need of working mothers for childcare.
Conservation districts across Montana have not had consistent sources of revenue and HB 321 will establish a formula to split the school facilities trust fund revenue in the Coal Severance Trust by transferring 65% to the new Conservation account beginning in 2024 until each fund reaches a cap of $300 million. The Conservation Districts will be able supplement their budgets from interest in the Coal Trust Fund.
Under provisions of HB 118 the Department of Revenue only has to file a lien in one county against a delinquent taxpayer and the court can order sheriffs in different counties to confiscate assets of the delinquent taxpayer in different legal jurisdictions.
Montana efforts to protect the Second Amendment are being enforced by HB 356 which would require the state not do business with companies who have a stated policy opposing gun or ammunition manufacturers. Our Democrat legislators strongly opposed this legislation, but the Republican majority moved the bill forward.
The issue of boys thinking they should be referred to as girls and vice versa is becoming a growing issue in schools and HB 361 stops schools from forcing their students to address a fellow student by other than their given name or biological gender. The Democrats led by our transgender legislators from Missoula attacked this bill; however, the Republican majority advanced the legislation as common sense.
There is concern that the large numbers of kids in foster care need a stable family situation to grow up in. HB 225 would encourage families to consider adopting these children by providing a $5,000 tax credit to help offset the expenses of adding another child to the family and if the child is adopted from the Foster Care program would increase the tax credit to $7,500 in order to provide a permanent stable family for the child. In addition to benefiting the child, this would save the state thousands of dollars and take the pressure off the foster children program. This legislation had strong bipartisan support.