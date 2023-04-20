Ten students from Fergus High competed in the Principal's Cup Academic Competition, held in Simms on March 24, 2023. The students were nominated by their teachers to compete in the 32-team contest. The competition is fast paced, head to head matches, featuring 16 questions per round on a variety of topics including Math, Science, Social Studies and Literature. Contestants have 10 seconds to answer and must buzz in to be recognized by the judges. The students all took a placement test before the tournament to determine team seating, and both Fergus teams were seated in the top 8, meaning they had a first round bye. They then both won several matches and one team advanced to the quarterfinals. The tournament definitely has the feel of "March Madness" for academics. Fergus will not be advancing to the state tournament this year, as they did not finish in the top three teams. All students represented Fergus well however, and were treated to ice cream on the way home.
Fergus High School Principal's Cup Team 2023 Left to Right: Carter Schoenfelder, Owen Day, Gavin Thomas, Gracie Howells, Rachel Comer, Julia Kunau, Alex Nabor, Jasper Fairchild, Emma Myers, Izzy Smith. Not pictured: Mr. Luke Brandon, Fergus Advisor
