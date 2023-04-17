Superintendent Elsie Arntzen’s recommended changes to Chapter 55 School Accreditation were approved by the Montana Board of Public Education (BPE) during the March 9-10, 2023 meeting. These recommendations included adding half a unit of financial literacy or economics and half a unit of civics or government to the existing graduation requirements. The effective date for the new rule, which will be found in ARM 10.55.905, was set for July 1, 2023. After receiving feedback from school districts, Superintendent Arntzen consulted with BPE and requested that the graduation requirements be extended to 2025 to give schools time to implement these changes.
“I am pleased that the Board recognized the importance of timing for the implementation of the new graduation requirements,” said Superintendent Elsie Arntzen. “I know that we can all agree that our students will be better prepared for their future with a greater understanding of American and Montana government as well as financial responsibility."
The BPE held a special meeting today, April 12, 2023, to amend the notice of adoption for ARM 10.55.905. The Board voted unanimously to extend the effective date of ARM 10.55.905 to July 1, 2025. This means that the graduating class of 2026 will be the first class required to complete half a unit of financial literacy or economics and half a unit of civics or government to graduate from Montana public schools.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.