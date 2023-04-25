Flatwillow Homemakers met on April 11 at Sandy’s home in Huntley. There were five present and seven absent at this meeting. Hope everyone had a wonderful Easter. Sandi fixed ham and potato salad, the rest of us filled in with salads and desserts. Sandi read the thought for the day called “Dear Granddaughter.” It was a religious fashion statement story (joke). Roll call was answered with, “What would be your dream vacation?” We all had wonderful ideas of where we would like to go.
Minutes and treasurer’s report were approved as presented. Under unfinished business, we discussed where we would like to go on our May 11 outing. The consensus is we will go to Billings to eat. Ginger and Sandy were going to talk to relatives and find a good place to eat for our group. We can then decide where we want to tour, whether visit specialty stores or go to a greenhouse and pick out bedding plants or do both. We encourage each of us whenever we get to Lewistown to stop in at Valle Vista and visit Jean. She is able to leave Valle Vista but does get anxious out of her comfort zone so anytime we can, we will get in there to see her. She loves visitors.
Election of officers – we asked everyone there that has a job if they were willing to continue for another year. They all said yes. Our officers will remain the same: Sandy is president; Luann vice president; Raye Anne, secretary/treasurer; and Ginger will continue to do the scrapbook. Congratulations to all. Ginger won the blind pig. Secret sister gifts were given out. Hope to see everyone next month. We will figure out who will drive and where we are going and make sure to let everyone know.
A reminder that a couple of workshops are coming up. MSU Extension & Fergus Co. Weed District are putting on two workshops on May 4 in Winnett. Both are free. The first one is a Gardening Workshop from 1-3 p.m. Topics covered will be transplanting, weed/pest control, and diagnosing plant injury. It will be held in Carroll Hall at the Petroleum County Community Center. The second workshop is an Applicators Class from 3-5 p.m. There will be two classes (2 credits total). One class is a Sprayer Calibration class, and the second class will be Reading the Label class. Meet at 207 E. Main in front of the Community Center. For more information or if you have any questions, call the NRCS/PCCD at 406-429-6646.
Another upcoming activity planned is “Ladies Day on The Range” on June 5. Ladies, bring a lawn chair and a sack lunch for the day. We will be departing from the NRCS/PCCD office. Postcards with time and location will be sent out in May. Topics planned will be Animal Nutrition, Range Science/Soil & Plant Health, and the “glamor” of being a woman in the Ag industry. If you have any questions, please call 406-429-6646.
Upcoming school events are a field trip to Billings Alberta Bair Theater is May 1 for K-2. The Winnett Booster Bash is May 5 at the Community Center, and the state music festival is May 5-6. May 8 is a JH Track meet at Stanford, play day for K-6 is May 10 at Grass Range, and the 5th and 6th graders have a trip planned to Helena May 10-11 (leaving after Play Day). The Jr./Sr. banquet is scheduled for May 11, and our spring concert is at 2pm on May 16.
Graduation for Winnett High School is Sunday, May 21 at 1 p.m. in the school gym. The awards assembly and art showcase will take place May 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the school and the last day of school for students will be May 25. The last day for teachers will be May 26. Whew. A lot of happenings are coming up. Winter doesn’t seem to want to let go, yet, but spring is coming. Should be much nicer next week. The moisture is wonderful, it can rain; we need moisture. It can warm up and stop snowing. Have a wonderful week. April showers bring May flowers. Yes!
