RayeAnne Lund

Flatwillow Homemakers met on April 11 at Sandy’s home in Huntley. There were five present and seven absent at this meeting. Hope everyone had a wonderful Easter. Sandi fixed ham and potato salad, the rest of us filled in with salads and desserts. Sandi read the thought for the day called “Dear Granddaughter.” It was a religious fashion statement story (joke). Roll call was answered with, “What would be your dream vacation?” We all had wonderful ideas of where we would like to go.

Minutes and treasurer’s report were approved as presented. Under unfinished business, we discussed where we would like to go on our May 11 outing. The consensus is we will go to Billings to eat. Ginger and Sandy were going to talk to relatives and find a good place to eat for our group. We can then decide where we want to tour, whether visit specialty stores or go to a greenhouse and pick out bedding plants or do both. We encourage each of us whenever we get to Lewistown to stop in at Valle Vista and visit Jean. She is able to leave Valle Vista but does get anxious out of her comfort zone so anytime we can, we will get in there to see her. She loves visitors.

