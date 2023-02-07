Jaydan Nees

Hobson senior Jaydan Nees spends his school day afternoons working for a local rancher.

 Courtesy photo

While some high schoolers wait until after graduation to think about entering the work force, that’s not the case for Hobson’s Jaydan Nees. The senior spends his school day afternoons working for a local rancher through Montana’s work-based learning program. Work-based learning allows students to learn outside the classroom, often in a workplace setting, connecting acquired knowledge and skills to a student’s future employment.

For Nees, his school day begins at 9 a.m. and runs to noon, when he takes off to help Kasey Wichman, who ranches outside Moore.