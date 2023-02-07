While some high schoolers wait until after graduation to think about entering the work force, that’s not the case for Hobson’s Jaydan Nees. The senior spends his school day afternoons working for a local rancher through Montana’s work-based learning program. Work-based learning allows students to learn outside the classroom, often in a workplace setting, connecting acquired knowledge and skills to a student’s future employment.
For Nees, his school day begins at 9 a.m. and runs to noon, when he takes off to help Kasey Wichman, who ranches outside Moore.
“I get to go out every afternoon to work,” said Nees. “We started calving the beginning of January. I also help with working cattle, AIing, fixing equipment — just every day ranch work.”
In the morning, Nees attends his general classes, including history, math, and English. When asked about his favorite class, Nees was quick to share that it’s what he learns outside the classroom through his work-based experience.
“I do like coming to school though,” said Nees, who noted there are a few Hobson students who also spend their afternoons participating in the program.
Although Nees may not be in school as much as a normal student, he has nothing but great things to say about his education at Hobson.
“I like Hobson — there’s amazing teachers and it’s a great facility to come to school in,” said Nees. “It makes it enjoyable to come to school.”
Having wrapped up his football career in the fall, the senior is focused on completing his education and entering the workforce full time.
“After high school I’m hoping to sign on with Century [Companies] in Lewistown and do road construction,” said Nees. “I want to work for them and get my CDL. I like running equipment.”
While it might seem like Nees is focused on work, he also makes time for friends and hobbies.
“I really like to hang out with my friends and I like to go on road trips,” said Nees.
Nees most recently traveled to the Big Horn Mountains in Wyoming for a snowmobile trip with his aunt and cousins.
“We try to make at least three snowmobile trips a year,” said Nees. “We’re taking another one to the Big Horns on the 17th.”
At home, Nees has a younger brother and three dogs, of which his favorite is “Champ,” a mini Aussie.
“He goes to work with me sometimes,” said Nees.
Nees admitted he is looking forward to graduating, although he will miss Hobson.
“Senioritis is getting the best of me,” said Nees. “But I’ll miss all my friends here and how well the teachers and superintendent have been to me. I better put in there that my favorite teacher is Mr. Linhart. He teaches math. He’s an awesome guy.”