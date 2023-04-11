A decade or so ago, I might’ve become a pastor. I was enrolled in seminary, interning at a church, and filling out a bunch of paperwork for what would’ve been a two-year long ordination process. Like all other ordination candidates in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), I even had to sit through a psychological evaluation to make sure I was at least relatively sane and capable of helping parishioners navigate their emotional and spiritual lives. For the record, despite how my desk might look now or the sheer number of times I start talking to no one in particular while I’m writing, I did pass that exam. Joke’s on them, I suppose.
Obviously, I didn’t take that path and, after a few career detours, I seem to have traded a once-a-week sermon deadline for a twice-a-week article deadline. But one of the things that has stuck with me since my time in seminary is my love for the season of Lent, the period of the church calendar prior to Easter when the faithful wrestle with the imperfections and sorrows of both individual lives and the broader world.
Of course, like it does every year, Easter and its accompanying celebrations have come and gone. But I must confess I miss Lent now that it’s gone. Don’t get me wrong, eggs and ham are great, even if I can’t really eat these eggs and ham together — the eggs are long past the five-second rule applying and also might be plastic. Those giant Easter hats are great, too. But I’m still a little sad to leave Lent behind, and I don’t think it’s because that psychologist was wrong.
Both individually and collectively, we do our best to push away the aches and pains of everyday life. We try to keep a stiff upper lip for ourselves or, perhaps despite our best efforts, we fall back on trite cliches in response to bad news. And what I love about Lent is that groups of people just decide, together, not to do those things, but instead, to walk with one another in the midst of life’s difficulties. It’s a collective choice to say, “the world is already hard enough, why add pretending it’s not to our to-do list?”
The British novelist Susan Howatch put it this way: “It makes all the difference to know there is someone screaming along side you. And that’s the point of the incarnation isn’t it? … God came into the world and screamed alongside us.”
I think it’s an ethos that goes beyond Christian practice. In the Jewish faith, for instance, there’s the practice of ‘sitting shiva,’ where mourners grieve the loss of a relative for seven days. Members of the community come to bring food, sit and talk, or just sit in silence to comfort the bereaved. During that week, some mourners opt to cover the mirrors in their home in a sign that, amidst grief and loss, appearances don’t really matter.
I will, of course, get over Lent being over. It does no good to refuse to partake in the joys and celebrations of life either. Seeing people wear large hats is, of course, very fun! There was a whole “Celebrity Jeopardy” sketch on this topic two decades ago.
But a little bit of Lent seeping out into the rest of the year might just do some good. And the good news is, it’s not too hard to try. After all, you don’t need a seminary degree to say, “That sucks,” to a friend’s workplace horror story or “I’m so sorry” to a family member’s diagnosis. You might just save their (and your) sanity in the process.
