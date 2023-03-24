It was 3.17 (March 17), rather than 3.14 (March 14, otherwise known as ‘Pi Day’), but still Pi (π)played a key role in Hobson last week at the Mid-State Math Contest, hosted by the Hobson School and part of the Montana Council of Teachers of Mathematics.
A total of 170 students gathered from Stanford, Roundup, Hobson, Lewistown Junior High, and Denton. The students filed into the new gym and school classrooms to be tested on their numerical prowess and problem solving abilities.
“The students and staff at Hobson school put in a great deal of work planning and hosting the area event,” said Hobson Science Teacher Michael Poser.
For the Mid-State Math Contest in Hobson, each student participant took three individual tests and one team test during the 10:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. event. Across the state, there are 12 contest sites and between 4,000 and 5,000 students participating annually, according to Hobson Math Teacher Christopher Linhart. The other 11 test sites are Great Falls, Missoula, Billings, Butte, Helena, Kalispell, Livingston, Havre, Sidney, Ophiem, and a Southeast site.
For the math test, students do not select their topics or test subjects. Tests are uniformly based on the student’s grade in school and the common math curriculum for their age group.
“The tests had mixed equations as well as word problems,” said Hobson Senior Becca Lynn when interviewed in the bleachers prior to the announcement of the winners and the presentation of awards.
Just 15 minutes or so after talking to the press, Lynn was announced winner of the Scholarship test, for which 13 students took the test at the Mid-State site in Hobson. To qualify for the scholarship test, a student must take all three tests — Senior, Finite, and Scholarship. The top regional scholarship award totals $500, with the additional opportunity for the top two seniors in the state taking the scholarship round tests to receive $1,000 or $750.
Becca Lynn’s Hobson Calculus classmate and fellow senior Riley Obert said, “The test questions seemed pretty familiar,” when asked about the exams.
Stanford seventh grader Mia Smith enjoyed her first year participating in the regional event and found some of the questions to be fairly familiar.
Denton’s lone participant, Christine Cowing, enjoyed the test challenges as well as meeting people in a different environment and being around students she otherwise would not likely cross paths.
“It was fun,” said Cowing.
Hobson freshman Mason Thom spoke positively of the math program at Hobson. He pays attention in class and usually has an A. He can foresee using math in his future. His classmate Jacob Davis is in Algebra I with Thom.
“It was kind of cool [seeing all the students participate],” said Davis.
Moving onto the Award Ceremony to culminate the heavy testing, Hobson students kept hold of the “Top School” trophy, putting into practice skills learned from their teachers, Christopher Linhart, high school math, and Mandy Wichman, middle school math.
“We try to have the top school be something that isn’t just who scored the best but also how much of your school came, how far you traveled, how many total points you got as a school, and what the points per student ended up being,” said Linhart.
“I think Hobson’s success is largely due to the high level of participation we had, and that is mostly because we hosted the event. Not that Mr. Linhart and Ms. Wichman are not great math teachers. We just had a lot of built in advantages,” noted Poser.
Impressively, three teams for Hobson 9th and 10th grade boys tied for first on the team test.
The day before the event, Poser noted that the kids appeared to push back a little on Thursday, the end of their four-day school week, when he asked them to come help set up Friday morning.
“It was their day off, but then the next morning they were all there at 8:30 a.m.,” said Poser of the Hobson students’ dedication.
About the tests
All participating students take three individual tests and one team test in different areas of math and based on their age group.
Tests are 20 questions each, and they have a half hour to complete them.
“The scores varied greatly among the students,” said Poser.
Prizes and Sponsors
Door prizes in addition to awards were given after the tests where 170 students gathered in the Hobson gym. Door prizes included speakers, dice, a bubble blaster, a stuffed animal and more.
Sponsors who helped purchase calculators, geometry sets and door prizes for the participants included the following: Triangle Communications, Central Montana Medical Center, Lewistown Insurance, Hi Heat Industries, HCR and Peak Electric. Having local businesses support math education adds a lot of value to the program.
For the test contest winners (see sidebar for results), they got to choose as a prize with a rubik’s cube or puzzle.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.