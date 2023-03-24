It was 3.17 (March 17), rather than 3.14 (March 14, otherwise known as ‘Pi Day’), but still Pi (π)played a key role in Hobson last week at the Mid-State Math Contest, hosted by the Hobson School and part of the Montana Council of Teachers of Mathematics.

A total of 170 students gathered from Stanford, Roundup, Hobson, Lewistown Junior High, and Denton. The students filed into the new gym and school classrooms to be tested on their numerical prowess and problem solving abilities.

