Patrick McNulty

Buffalo area rancher Patrick Charles McNulty, age 71, passed away unexpectedly at his home just a few days after his birthday. He was born March 19, 1952 in Williston, ND to Thomas Patrick and Judith Hollenback McNulty of Plentywood, MT.
The family moved to southwest Montana in Patrick’s early childhood. There he learned to ski and to ﬂy small planes. He spent his summers and school holidays learning ranching from his grandfather and uncle at the Hollenback Ranch near Buffalo. He was member of the Civil Air Patrol during high school and joined Air Force ROTC upon enrolling at MSU. He graduated from Broadwater County High School, and earned a degree in range management from Montana State University. Upon graduation, Patrick embarked on his Air Force career as a navigator of KC135 refueling tankers. Patrick really enjoyed the travel and adventure of those years. He returned to Montana in 1981 upon the death of his uncle George Hollenback and assumed ownership of the family ranch in Judith Basin County. His devoted care of his mother allowed her to remain on the ranch with him for the rest of her life.
He was member of St. Matthias Parish in Moore. He was an active member of Buffalo Community Club, Judith Basin County Farm Bureau, Montana Farm Bureau Federation, and a member of Montana Stockgrowers. Patrick had an active mind, and pursued many scientific, economic, and historical subjects. He enjoyed friendships from school, Air Force, and the ag community, and with many good neighbors. Patrick seldom missed a graduation celebration, a wedding, or a funeral.
Patrick was predeceased by his parents; his nephew, Michael McNulty; grandparents; aunts; and uncles.
Surviving family is: brother, John (Kathy) McNulty of Stayton, OR; sisters, Judiann McNulty of Billings, Catherine (Paul) Kukowski of Wyarno, WY, and Mary Ellen (Monte) Schnur of Townsend; nephews, Thomas McNulty, Peter Kukowski, Matthew Kukowski; nieces, Michelle (Joel) Schilling, Anna Kukowski, Bridget (Nathan) Williams, Laura (Paul) Foster, Mary (Lance) Shick, Donna (Paul) Birkholz, Barbara (Don) Doughty, Joanna (Michael) Eichner, Carolyn Schnur, Esther (Jay) Godson, Teresa (Alan) Young; eight great-nephews; fourteen great- nieces; and several cousins.
Services will be Friday, April 14, 2023; graveside service with military honors will be at 1:00 p.m. at the Utica Cemetery, followed by a reception at the Utica Hall. Memorials may be made for scholarships, c/o Montana Farm Bureau Foundation, 100 Red Mountain Dr. Suite 101, Bozeman, MT 59718
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Patrick’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.
