Patrick McNulty

Buffalo area rancher Patrick Charles McNulty, age 71, passed away unexpectedly at his home just a few days after his birthday. He was born March 19, 1952 in Williston, ND to Thomas Patrick and Judith Hollenback McNulty of Plentywood, MT.

The family moved to southwest Montana in Patrick’s early childhood. There he learned to ski and to ﬂy small planes. He spent his summers and school holidays learning ranching from his grandfather and uncle at the Hollenback Ranch near Buffalo. He was member of the Civil Air Patrol during high school and joined Air Force ROTC upon enrolling at MSU. He graduated from Broadwater County High School, and earned a degree in range management from Montana State University. Upon graduation, Patrick embarked on his Air Force career as a navigator of KC135 refueling tankers. Patrick really enjoyed the travel and adventure of those years. He returned to Montana in 1981 upon the death of his uncle George Hollenback and assumed ownership of the family ranch in Judith Basin County. His devoted care of his mother allowed her to remain on the ranch with him for the rest of her life.

