First-year University of Montana law student and sixth-generation rancher Erin Brush grew up at the base of the Tobacco Root mountain range in Norris, Montana. Her decision to pursue a law degree is deeply rooted in her love of agriculture and her drive to protect the land her family has been on for 150 years.

“Our own family was once taken advantage of by a company,” Brush said. “We didn’t have the funds or time to protect ourselves. I wanted to put myself in the position to help people in similar situations.”