Candi Zion

Earth Day is upon us, and Recycle Montana supports and congratulates you in cleaning up your neighborhood, highway ditches, alleys, school yards and fence lines. We hope you continue those activities regularly as well as practice the “R”s: rethink, reuse, recycle, repair, reduce, AND refuse.

This Earth Day, our nonprofit organization, Recycle Montana, wants to share what we do with the help of our generous sponsors, to promote the “R”s in Montana with projects that can benefit you, your schools and school programs.

