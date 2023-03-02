Roy, Lewistown students named to UW dean's list Mar 2, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two area students have been named to the University of Wyoming 2022 fall semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.Laurel Carr of Lewistown and Rachael Simons of Roy were named to the list.The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education University School Systems Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries David John Leininger Harry Pospisil +2 Tommy Lee Nielsen Brian Keith Church Barbara Simpson Gies +2 Roger Ivan Stradley Ron Snider More Obituaries