Parents need more say over where their child goes to school. That’s the premise behind House Bill 203, which allows students to attend any school of their choosing, and requires the school tax dollars to follow the student.
Publicly, most school professional organizations, including the Montana Association of School Business Officials, the Montana School Board Association and the Montana Rural Education Association, support the bill.
Privately, though, some have expressed concerns.
“This bill promotes parental choice and taxpayer equity,” said Representative David Bedey, whose district is near Hamilton. Bedey is the bill sponsor and spoke at a hearing before the House Education Committee.
“This is designed to empower parents to make decisions about the education of their children,” Bedey said. “Clearly there’s a desire for more parental engagement in the education of children. We should view this not as a threat, but as an opportunity.”
Bedey’s bill seeks to balance the costs of educating students between the student’s former district and their new school district.
“It would transfer funds from the district where the student resides to the district where they are attending school, because the people of the district where the student resides have the responsibility for that student’s education,” he said.
In response to questions from the committee members, Bedey said under his bill any student can change to a new school for any reason, including to participate in athletics, with approval of the school board. The bill puts what Bedey called “sideboards” on reasons why a school board can refuse to admit a student, including severe behavior problems, truancy or if admitting the student would jeopardize the school’s accreditation standards.
Unintended consequences?As Bedey himself acknowledges, not everyone is “wildly enthusiastic” about his bill. At least two legislators questioned Bedey regarding smaller school districts losing students to larger districts that offer more programs.
“I am curious about students moving back and forth between districts creating winners and losers,” said Representative Melissa Romano of Helena, a fourth-grade teacher. “My concern is the smaller districts, which already are losing students to the larger districts.”
“During the process of drafting this, I heard from school districts, including my own, where I served for nine years on the school board,” Bedey said. “Where a student attends is a zero-sum game. This is about educational opportunities and parental choice, and school districts may need to take a look at their programs and be competitive.”
Lewistown Superintendent of Schools Thom Peck said he, too, is concerned over the impact to smaller school districts.
“To me, it’s a consolidation that could be detrimental to smaller schools. Right now we allow out-of-district students to attend Lewistown schools with approval of the school board. That option already exists. Even home school kids can participate in public school activities,” Peck said.
While current state law does allow students to switch schools, the reasons school boards can refuse to admit an out-of-district student are somewhat vague. HB 203 clarifies those parameters, tipping the scale heavily in favor of approval.
Other concerns include the impact of loss of funding in small school districts, should students leave to attend larger schools, and the draw of high school sports.
“We know parents seek out schools with more programs for their kids, and athletic transfers could create issues,” said Scott Sparks, Denton School superintendent. “This is probably more of an issue for a school like Moore, which is closer to Lewistown. Denton is more isolated. It would be a big commitment for Denton parents to get their child to Lewistown, and our community really supports our school. But we have an obligation to look out for every school in Montana, even if our school isn’t as impacted.”
Most local school leaders contacted for this story said their boards had not yet discussed the bill with their school boards. Many, including Moore, Roy and Winifred, will do so in February.
Lewistown School Board Chair Doreen Heintz said it was the funding portion of HB 203 that most concerned her.
“We already have parental choice. They can go to any school they want,” Heintz said. “In Lewistown schools, we already have kids from out of district. The school board must approve, but they always do. Currently schools can charge tuition to the other district, but they don’t. This bill would make it mandatory.”
Heintz said the Lewistown School Board will discuss HB 203 at an upcoming meeting.
The House Education Committee passed the bill as amended on Jan. 24 and the third reading of the bill passed the full House Tuesday, Jan. 31, 96-1.
The full text of HB 203, as amended, is available here: https://leg.mt.gov/bills/2023/billpdf/HB0203.pdf.