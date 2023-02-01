Paige Aylward is the Vo-Ag teacher in Denton. She describes herself as being a “fairly new teacher,” and decided to launch an interesting project with the seventh grade students.
The seven students in the class received a shipment of chicken eggs. Ten eggs were incubated for 21 days. Six of the 10 eggs hatched. Since the chicks are small, it is not easy to determine what breed they are, but it appears there are a few Bantams and a Lavender Orpington. As the chicks get older, it will be possible to distinguish other breeds.
“This is a project the students could have throughout their whole high school career here in Denton,” Paige said. “We’re going to treat it like a business. The students will need to decide (with guidance) a price for the eggs the chickens will lay, when and how many more eggs to incubate, and when to sell the chickens.”
The students are responsible for feeding and watering the chicks as well as cleaning the coop. They will also assist in building the chicken run in shop class.
Another aspect of the project is an introduction to poultry judging, which is a contest in FFA. Part of the learning process included learning to butcher a live chicken. That experience sparked the idea of learning the entire life cycle of chickens which then brought about ordering eggs.
Students learned not only how to incubate eggs, but the process of candling eggs, knowledge that is needed for FFA poultry judging.
“This has been a fun and unique opportunity for the students,” Paige said. “It also allows them to learn responsibility and gives them knowledge of a livestock breed.”