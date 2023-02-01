Kaiser Tesarek.jpg

Kaiser Tesarek takes a turn at providing food and water for the young chickens at Denton School.

 Photo courtesy of Denton School
Group -chickens.jpg

Seventh grade students (from left) Samantha Kassube, Jozlynn Stenberg, Alli Hershberger, Tesla Cowing, Kyla Buckentin, and Royce Stonehocker hold the results of their efforts in raising chickens.

Paige Aylward is the Vo-Ag teacher in Denton. She describes herself as being a “fairly new teacher,” and decided to launch an interesting project with the seventh grade students.

The seven students in the class received a shipment of chicken eggs. Ten eggs were incubated for 21 days. Six of the 10 eggs hatched. Since the chicks are small, it is not easy to determine what breed they are, but it appears there are a few Bantams and a Lavender Orpington. As the chicks get older, it will be possible to distinguish other breeds.