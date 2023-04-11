Not every day is a Lewistown native honored in our nation’s capitol, let alone for the highest recognition of appreciation. On March 21, 2023, US Army Sergeant Major Timothy L. Pentecost was interred at Arlington National Cemetery to lie with his brothers as he had wanted.
Tim died on November 3, 2017 after a battle with cancer that had started in his bladder and spread to the point of his scans eventually depicting a shotgun blast of hot spots.
Tim’s father and uncles all served in World War II and Korea. While still in high school, he had initially intended to become involved with Army aviation, which eventually evolved to jumping out of planes. But ultimately, injuries that he sustained from a pre-military car accident prevented him from being able to earn his parachute wings. So he ended up as a “happy, mud-hugging grunt” (infantryman) in his words.
He enlisted in October, 1966, training in Washington and Georgia, and shipping out to his first duty station in March, 1967 for his first tour in Vietnam. He was assigned to Charley Company, 2nd Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, also known as “The Black Lions”. He spent several months in the field in Operations Manhattan, Cedar Falls, and Billings. He then moved to an artillery battalion where he served as a radio operator for a forward observer for another several months. A subsequent relocation put him with a combat support unit and service as a crew chief for a 105mm gun Jeep. At that point after having been wounded and receiving his first Purple Heart, he was promoted to sergeant and spent another eight months in country before shipping home, ending his first tour.
During his second tour, he became what was known as a “tunnel rat” crawling into dark and confined underground tunnels to flush the enemy out of the ground. He was caught in an underground explosion and had to be evacuated to Saigon, earning him his second Purple Heart. By August 1968 he was a staff sergeant and transferred to Delta Company, 2-28th Infantry, then serving as a platoon sergeant, before signing up for his third tour.
With five days remaining in country, Tim was wounded a third time during an ambush within sight of his base camp. He was patched up in the field and evacuated for further treatment and administrative processing for his return home to Lewistown. He had set a record in Vietnam as the longest serving member of The Black Lions. His commanding officer presented him with the company colors which would hang in his home offices for the rest of his life.
After returning home he met his sweetheart Leslie Rahn, who convinced him there might be an alternative to returning for a fourth tour. Instead, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education over eighteen months and decided to return to the uniform by enlisting in the Montana Army National Guard in 1974. There he served as an Infantry squad leader and went on to other positions in the 163rd Armored Cavalry Regiment before returning to active duty as a National Guard recruiter in 1978.
Before long, Tim was attending the Sergeant Major Academy at Fort Bliss, Texas beginning with Class 23 in 1984. He received his promotion to Sergeant Major on October 1, 1985. He would serve as an instructor and Army Guard advisor for the Academy for the next three years.
Tim’s career thereafter took him and Leslie to stations in Stuttgart and Heidelberg, Germany; at Fort Polk, Louisiana; Fort Shafter, Hawaii; the 8th US Army in South Korea; and Fort Monroe, Virginia, where they eventually settled in Newport News, Virginia to remain closer to their grandkids.
He deployed to Saudi Arabia for Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, as well as to Kuwait, Iraq, and Afghanistan for Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.
Throughout his career he received multiple decorations, just a few of which are the Combat Infantryman Badge, Close Action Badge, Bronze Star Medal, three Purple Hearts, Meritorious Service Medal (with seven Oak Leaf Clusters), Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal (with two “V” devices for valor and four Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Achievement Medal (with two Oak Leaf Clusters), Good Conduct Medal (with 30-year device), and two Army Reserve Component Achievement Medals. He also wore a crest that no other soldier wore, that of the Black Lion. His final Army award was presented at his retirement, the Legion of Merit.
His service and campaign ribbons included two National Defense Service Medals, Vietnam Service Medal with both Silver and Bronze Stars, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal (with Gold Hour Glass device), NCO Professional Development Ribbon (with numeral “4”), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (with numeral “4”), Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry (with Palm, an individual award), Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal (with “60” device), and the Kuwait Liberation Medal.
As a result of his service with the 1st Infantry Division in Vietnam he permanently wore the Presidential Unit Citation and Army Valorous Unit Award. He also wore the German Expert Proficiency Badge, the German Expert Marksman Badge, and the regimental affiliation crest of the AG Corps and the Black Lions of Cantigny.
When he retired in 2006, Tim was the most tenured E-9 in the Department of Defense.
In his last act of service, Tim ordered that his body be studied for furthering the research of agent orange effects, as it had been established that his cancer was indeed caused by his exposure to the chemical during his time in Vietnam.
For those wishing to visit Sergeant Major Pentecost and his grave marker at Arlington, he is in Section 76, Grave Number 725.
