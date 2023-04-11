Not every day is a Lewistown native honored in our nation’s capitol, let alone for the highest recognition of appreciation. On March 21, 2023, US Army Sergeant Major Timothy L. Pentecost was interred at Arlington National Cemetery to lie with his brothers as he had wanted.

Tim died on November 3, 2017 after a battle with cancer that had started in his bladder and spread to the point of his scans eventually depicting a shotgun blast of hot spots.

