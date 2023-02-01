Did you know?The LAC received more than 90 pieces of fiber arts and quilts for this years’ Quilt and Fiber Arts Exhibition? Entry is always free in this non-juried exhibition. Start planning to submit your work for next year!
Quilt and Fiber Arts Exhibition People’s ChoiceThanks to everyone who braved the frigid temperatures last weekend to visit the Quilt and Fiber Arts Exhibition, held in conjunction with Montana Winter Fair.
Visitors to the always-free Wilkins Gallery were treated to artist demonstration of waxless resist and acrylic batik by Kylie Crawford and a restored knitting machine by Kristin Olsen on Saturday, as well as hand quilting by Shelly Van Haur on Friday. Participants in Jayne Lund’s felting class created winter themed coasters and got excited about the potential for a spring felting class later this year.
Bison fiber felting was postponed due to weather. Join us this Saturday from 12-1:30 to learn from tribal elders and craft your own bison fiber doll.
Over the weekend, Montana Winter Fair visitors were able to vote for their favorite quilt and piece of fiber art in the exhibition. The People’s Choice Winner for the Quilts was Shawna Crawford’s “Yellowstone Dreaming” with Denice Elison (Best Friend Quilt), Cathy Holmes (Untitled (Fawn) Quilt), and Gloria Isom (Last Light Quilt) receiving Honorable Mentions. In the Fiber Arts, Hailey Gallagher’s “Lullaby Sky” wet felting received People’s Choice, with Charlotte Carroll receiving an honorable mention for her crocheted “Kathy Doll.”
Remember, the LAC has an opening reception every First Friday, so join us this Friday, Feb. 3, from 5-7 p.m. for refreshments and to meet the talented artists in the Quilt and Fiber Art Exhibition.
Ceramics Programming in FebruaryYou’re invited to join us for two ceramics education opportunities at the Lewistown Art Center in February. For three Saturdays, February 11, 18, and 25, from 12-4 p.m., you can learn the basics of mold-making for ceramics. This three-part class will guide participants through the process of selecting an object, then creating a two-part plaster mold, before finally replicating that object in ceramic slip. Participants will leave with their own plaster mold and the confidence to replicate objects in clay using molds. This class has limited registration, and pre-registration is required. Head to www.lewistownartcenter.net/adults to learn more and register.
On Thursday, Feb. 16, participants of all abilities are welcome to attend Introduction to the Clay Studio: Surface Decorating (Mug Club) from 6-9 p.m. Participants who haven’t already will receive a tour of the Ken Edwards Memorial Ceramic Studio and its equipment, before experimenting with surface treatments, underglaze, and glaze. Participants will learn about texturing, easy scrafito, underglaze transfers, and using glazes in this quick workshop. Pre-registration is required, 13+ please.
Registration open for upcoming Hands on ArtVisit www.lewistownartcenter.net/kids to learn about upcoming programs for growing artists. We’re changing the age groups and prices slightly, so please familiarize yourself with the schedule before registering. Pre-registration is required for all youth programming. Scholarships are available for youth programming, no questions asked. Simply register in-person, call the LAC at (406) 535-8278, or email Education Coordinator, Nolee Anderson-Hendren, at lac.educationcoordinator@gmail.com.