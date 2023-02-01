Did you know?The LAC received more than 90 pieces of fiber arts and quilts for this years’ Quilt and Fiber Arts Exhibition? Entry is always free in this non-juried exhibition. Start planning to submit your work for next year!

Quilt and Fiber Arts Exhibition People’s ChoiceThanks to everyone who braved the frigid temperatures last weekend to visit the Quilt and Fiber Arts Exhibition, held in conjunction with Montana Winter Fair.