The NILE Merit Heifer Program offers an opportunity for today's youth to get involved in the cattle industry. Applications are now being accepted for the 2023-2024 year.

The NILE Merit Heifer program is a live animal scholarship. Recipients receive a heifer calf to help them get a start in the beef cattle business and gain knowledge about the beef industry. During the program, participants are responsible for caretaking, record keeping, breeding, and bringing the heifer back to the NILE Stock Show as a bred heifer to compete for honors such as top showman, top heifer, and top herdsman.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters