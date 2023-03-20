The NILE Merit Heifer Program offers an opportunity for today's youth to get involved in the cattle industry. Applications are now being accepted for the 2023-2024 year.
The NILE Merit Heifer program is a live animal scholarship. Recipients receive a heifer calf to help them get a start in the beef cattle business and gain knowledge about the beef industry. During the program, participants are responsible for caretaking, record keeping, breeding, and bringing the heifer back to the NILE Stock Show as a bred heifer to compete for honors such as top showman, top heifer, and top herdsman.
Program participants are chosen based on merit, future goals, and ability to care for the animal. 4-H or FFA members who are 12-16 years old may apply. Applications are not limited to Montana residents.
This program is possible due to the generous support of the program's donors, and the cattle producers who have supported the program since its inception.
The NILE Merit Heifer Program is seeking producers interested in donating a heifer calf for the upcoming year. Those interested in donating a calf may contact Shelby at (406) 256-2499.
Applications for the program, complete with a link to a YouTube video submission, must be submitted via email to shelby@thenile.org no later than June 30, 2023. No hard copies will be accepted. The 2024 recipients will be announced in late summer of 2023. Applications are available online.
Application Requirements include:
Complete application
Six character references (three to contact; three letters of reference)
Written essay
3-5 minute YouTube video, voiced by the applicant, which should include, but is not limited to: an introduction; facility tour; current 4-H/FFA projects; goals and objectives for the merit heifer
For more information regarding the NILE Merit Heifer Program, please email Shelby at shelby@thenile.org or call the NILE Office at (406) 256-2499.
