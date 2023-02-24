Reelin' in the big ones Feb 24, 2023 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Austin Neuman, Troop 1360 Scarlett Roofwalker, Pack 4325 Donald Walsh, Pack 4325 Madison Stroud, Troop 6360 Jace Bradshaw, Pack 4325 Max Montgomery, Pack 4325 Aspen Galicia, Pack 4325 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scouts from the Central District recently got together for some ice fishing on February 11. It was a fun filled day for everyone. Fish were caught throughout the day by everyone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fishing Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Barbara Simpson Gies +2 Roger Ivan Stradley Ron Snider +2 Marvin Beck +2 John Bruce Moor +2 Gerald C. 'Jerry' Swan +2 Martha Thomas More Obituaries