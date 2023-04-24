Athletes from the Denton-Geyser-Stanford Bearcats, Hobson-Moore Titans, Roy-Winifred Outlaws, and Winnett-Grass Range Rams track and field teams recently traveled the state to compete in meets.
Titans track and field competes at Cal Wearley Memorial
The Hobson-Moore Titans track and field team traveled to Havre on Saturday, April 15, to compete in the Cal Wearley Memorial meet.
The boys varsity team tied with Denton-Geyser-Stanford for 17th place with 8 points, and the boys junior varsity team placed fifth with 28 points. The girls varsity team placed 18th with 4 points.
The Titans will next travel to Laurel on Saturday, April 29, to compete in the Harlowton-Park City Invitational meet.
Girls varsity results
Senior Riley Obert placed 13th in the discus with a throw of 70–08. Obert placed 26th in the shot put at 23–11, and placed 44th in the javelin at 60–10.
Sophomore Nichelle Mueller placed 14th in the long jump with a distance of 8–7.5. Mueller placed 21st in the 100-meter dash with a time of 17.26 seconds.
Sophomore Kate Martin placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:13.08, a personal record. Martin placed seventh in the 800-meter run at 2:46.90, another personal record.
Boys varsity results
Junior Trace Gilbert placed 18th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.17 seconds. Gilbert placed 36th in the 200-meter dash at 26.58 seconds.
Junior Kaleb Morris placed 16th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.80 seconds, a personal record. Morris placed 29th in the 100-meter dash at 12.92 seconds, a personal record, and placed 46th in the long jump with a distance of 14–11.5.
Junior Landon Nichols placed 24th in the long jump with a distance of 17–1.5. Nichols placed 24th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.17, and placed 42nd in the 100-meter dash at 12.92 seconds, a personal record.
Junior Heath Drivdahl placed eighth in the javelin with a throw of 124–01, a personal record. Drivdahl placed 34th in the shot put with a throw of 32–4.5, a personal record, and placed 47th in the discus at 65–02.
Sophomore David Cox placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:02.55, a personal record, and placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run at 10:57.04, another personal record.
Freshman Mason Thom gained personal records in all three events he competed in. Thom placed 12th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.49 seconds, placed 37th in the 100-meter dash at 12.63 seconds, and placed 50th in the long jump with a distance of 14–7.5
The boys 4x100-meter relay team of Kaleb Morris, Jacob Swanz, Mason Thom, and Trace Gilbert placed seventh with a time of 49.12 seconds.
Boys JV results
Freshman Tim Ridgeway won first place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.20 seconds, and placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.48 second, another personal record. Ridgeway placed 25th in the javelin with a personal record throw of 77–00.
Freshman Jacob Swanz won first place in the javelin with a throw of 130–03, a personal record.
Freshman Ashton Nachtigal placed fifth in the long jump with a distance of 16–01, a personal record. Nachtigal placed 18th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.32 seconds, another personal record.
Roy-Winifred Outlaws compete at Cal Wearley
The Roy-Winifred Outlaws traveled to Havre on Saturday, April 15, to compete in the Cal Wearley Memorial track and field meet.
The Outlaw girls placed 13th with 10 points, and the boys placed 14th with 10 points.
Senior Arienna Howard placed 14th in the discus with a throw of 69–06, a personal record, and placed 19th in the shot put at 25–03. Howard placed 49th in the javelin with a throw of 55–07.
Sophomore Alizae Howard won first place in the long jump with a distance of 16–04, and placed ninth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.70 seconds.
Senior Xander Rich placed 13th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.39 seconds, placed 24th in the long jump with a distance of 17–1.5, placed 32nd in the 100-meter dash at 12.49 seconds, and placed 34th in the 200-meter dash at 26.49 seconds.
Senior Dustin Ploof placed 52nd in the discus with a throw of 53–06, placed 54th in the shot put at 23–04, and placed 60th in the javelin at 59–09.
Junior Bodie Donsbach won first place in the high jump with a height of 6–00, a personal record, and placed 29th in the long jump at 16–10. Donsbach placed 12th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.93 seconds, and placed 13th in the 200-meter dash at 24.75 seconds.
Junior Drake Mcintosh placed 50th in the javelin with a throw of 81–03, and placed 58th in the long jump with a distance of 12–04.
Sophomore Rod McClure gained personal records in three events. McClure placed 11th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.65, placed 17th in the triple jump with a distance of 31–8.75, and placed 36th in the long jump at 16–1.5.
Sophomore Aiden Schade placed 40th in the shot put with a throw of 30–11, placed 41st in the javelin at 91–10, and placed 43rd in the discus at 69–02.
Freshman Jadyn Warneke placed 41st in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.88, and placed 45th in the 200-meter dash at 27.60 seconds.
Freshman Kolt Lensing placed 24th in the discus with a throw of 92–09, placed 25th in the shot put with a throw of 33–08, a personal record, and placed 44th in the javelin at 91–08, another personal record.
The boys 4x100-meter relay team of Rich, Warneke, Donsbach, and Asher Edwards placed 10th with a time of 50.70 seconds.
The next meet for the Outlaws will be the Mustang Invitational at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls on Saturday, April 29.
W-GR Rams compete at Red Lodge Classic
With the weather not cooperating and several track and field meets getting rescheduled or canceled, the Winnett-Grass Range Rams were able to compete in the Red Lodge Classic at the Laurel Sports Complex on Saturday, April 15.
With only boys competing, the Rams took 11th place with 17 points.
Senior Enzo Corean placed third in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:57.09, and placed eighth in the 1,600-meter run at 5:32.13.
Junior Jace Dunkel placed third in the javelin with a throw of 144–00, and placed fifth in the high jump with a height of 5–08. Dunkel placed 17th in the discus with a throw of 86–09, and placed 31st in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.93 seconds.
Junior Brady Bantz placed sixth in the javelin with a throw of 141–00, and placed 20th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.76.
Freshman Trey Jassak placed 20th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.74, and placed 27th in the 200-meter dash at 26.42.
Freshman Joseph Delaney placed 26th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.38, and placed tied teammate Jace Dunkel for 31st in the 100-meter dash at 12.94.
Freshman Matthew Mack placed 45th in the long jump with a distance of 8–8.75, and placed 56th in the javelin with a throw of 30–01. Mack placed 60th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 18.36 seconds.
Freshman Jace Bantz placed 15th in the high jump with a height of 5–00, and placed 19th in the discus with a throw of 86–03. Bantz placed 22nd in the javelin with a throw of 99–09.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Delaney, Jassak, Dunkel and Brady Bantz placed fifth with a time of 4:00.17.
The Rams are next set to compete in the Harlowton-Park City Invitational at the Laurel Sports Complex on Saturday, April 29.
DGS froshmores compete in Power meet
The Denton-Geyser-Stanford Bearcats freshmen and sophomores competed in Power on Monday, April 17, for the Froshmore meet. The DGS girls placed third with 62 points, and the boys placed seventh with 34 points.
The next scheduled meet for DGS is to compete at the Mustang Invitational at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls on Saturday, April 29.
Girls results
Sophomore Kaitaia Vincent won first place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 30.8 seances, and placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.4 seconds. Vincent placed fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 28–2.
Sophomore Royce Holzer won first place in the shot put with a throw of 26–7, and placed 16th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 17.0 second, a personal record. Holzer placed 10th in the javelin with a throw of 67–1.5, and placed 15th in the long jump with a distance of 9–4.
Sophomore Lyla Mitchell placed 10th in the discus with a throw of 54–4, placed 13th in the shot put with a throw of 18–4, placed 17th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 18.7 second, a personal record, and placed 17th in the long jump with a distance of 8–4.5.
Sophomore McKenzi Milburn placed third in the javelin with a throw of 78–11, placed 10th in the 1,600-met run with a time of 7:48.9, a personal record, and tied teammate Royce Holzer in the long jump with a distance of 9–4.
Freshman Payshunce Hall placed fifth in the 800-meter run with a time of 3:14.0, and placed ninth in the 1,600-meter run at 7:48.2.
Freshman Tycee McVicker placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 31.8 seconds, and placed fourth in the 100-meter dash at 14.8 seconds. McVicker placed 12th in the long jump with a distance of 10–2.
The girls 4x100-meter relay team of Milburn, McVicker, Hall and Vincent placed second with a time of 1:00.7.
Boys results
Sophomore Axel Becker won first place in the high jump with a height of 5–8, and placed ninth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.9 seconds.
Sophomore Quinten Coppedge placed 13th in the shot put with a throw of 29–7, placed 13th in the discus at 79–8.5, and placed 34th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.5, a personal record.
Freshman Kameron Myllymaki gained a personal record in three events. Myllymaki placed third in the shot put with a throw of 34–9, placed sixth in the javelin at 112–4, and placed 15th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.1 seconds.
Freshman Tyce Smith placed second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.8 second, a personal record, and placed fifth in the long jump with a distance of 17–4. Smith placed sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 35–2, a personal record, and placed 18th in the 100-metr dash with a time of 13.2 seconds.
The boys 4x100-meter relay team of Myllymaki, Smith, Coppedge and Becker placed third with a time of 53.5 seconds.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.