Morris with teammates
Buy Now

Fergus senior Emily Morris is surrounded by her teammates as she signs a letter of intent to play softball for Dickinson State University in North Dakota on Thursday, March 16.

 Matthew Strissel
Morris with family
Buy Now

Emily Morris is surrounded by her family as she signs on to play softball with Dickinson State University on Thursday, March 16.

Fergus senior Emily Morris has signed a letter of intent to play softball for Dickinson State University in North Dakota. The Outfielder will begin college play next spring.

“I really like the sisterhood and the bond that everybody has up there,” Morris said. “I went there in November and met with the team, and everybody was kind and super supportive with great energy, it was awesome.”

Emily Morris
Buy Now

Emily Morris signs a letter of intent to play softball for Dickinson State University in North Dakota on Thursday, March 16.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.