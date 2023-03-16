Fergus senior Emily Morris has signed a letter of intent to play softball for Dickinson State University in North Dakota. The Outfielder will begin college play next spring.
“I really like the sisterhood and the bond that everybody has up there,” Morris said. “I went there in November and met with the team, and everybody was kind and super supportive with great energy, it was awesome.”
Morris said Dickinson State is in a good area for her, as it’s not too far away, but far enough away.
“They were the top scholarship offer, and I really like it up there,” Morris said. “It’s very pretty, and it’s kind of like Lewistown, not too big and not too small.”
Morris plans on studying to become a veterinarian, and one of the reasons she chose Dickinson State is they have a great veterinarian program.
“I have brought home animals and wanted to help them and re-home them my whole life,” Morris said. “There have been multiple occasions where I’ve been like ‘hey, you want this cat I saved?’ and it brings me comfort. I just love being around animals.
Morris began playing softball in junior high, and hadn’t planned on participating at first, but it was a friend who helped her find her passion for softball.
“In my 8th grade year, one of my friends asked if I wanted to play softball, and I wasn’t sure, but she said to just come to one practice and after that I was like, ‘this is my game,’” Morris said.
For young softball players who want to get to that next level and play college sports, Morris said hard work and effort is more important than natural talent.
“It doesn’t matter how talented you are, you can make your own talent,” Morris said. “Just give it your all every day and you will succeed. It’s not about who is better than who, it’s about who puts in the most effort. Those tough days are the ones that make us more talented than the day before.”
Morris said she appreciated the support she has reviewed form the Lewistown community and her family. It’s what allowed her to succeed in endeavors as a Fergus High softball player.
“Thanks to my community and parents for being my support system and never letting me give up on something they knew I was passionate about,” Morris said.
